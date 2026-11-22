The Iron Bowl is upon us.

One of the most historic rivalries in sports gains another chapter on Saturday, this time with even more intrigue than usual. Auburn has overachieved in year one of the Alex Golesh era, currently sitting on the fringe of the top-25 at 7-4. The Tigers boast the best win in the country, on the road against Georgia, and are looking for the perfect cap to the regular season at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide is jockeying for College Football Playoff seeding, and needs to avoid a loss to ensure a home playoff game or first-round bye. It's a familiar position for Alabama to be in heading into the Iron Bowl, but the confidence the Tigers enter this year's game with creates a new level of intensity.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers:

How to Watch: Auburn at No. 3 Alabama

Who: Auburn (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at No. 3 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe on the call)

SiriusXM: 81

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

Series history: Alabama leads 52-37-1, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893. The history of the Iron Bowl is far too complex to do justice to in one paragraph — from the 31 years of the teams not playing, to the decades spent in Birmingham, to the Kick Six, and everything in between — this game is special.

Last meeting: Alabama won 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2025. Isaiah Horton caught a career-high three touchdowns in that game, and Bray Hubbard forced a Cam Coleman fumble in the final minute to seal the win for the Ty Simpson-led Crimson Tide.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat Chattanooga 47-0 in the final SEC "Cupcake Week." Austin Mack made his first career start in the stead of Keelon Russell, and scored five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). The defense held the FCS Mocs under 100 yards on the day, while the backs rushed for a season-high 263 yards in what was an utterly dominant showing.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers were also dominant in their FCS matchup, beating in-state SoCon foe Samford 59-17. Starting quarterback Byrum Brown threw just one pass, a 63-yard touchdown to Chas Nimrod that was Auburn's second touchdown in as many plays on the day. Nimrod and Keshaun Singleton each cleared 150 yards in a display of pure offensive firepower.

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