TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Iron Bowl is here.

No. 6 Alabama is trying to secure its spot in the College Football Playoff. Auburn is trying to put the cherry on top of a solid Year 1 under head coach Alex Golesh with an upset win over the Crimson Tide while snapping a six-game skid to Alabama.

Here's all the info you need for Saturday's matchup:

Latest Injury News for Auburn at Alabama

Alabama is as healthy as its been in a few weeks heading into the Iron Bowl. The only playerss that are uncertain on the availability report heading into Saturday are defensive lineman Devan Thompkins and linebacker Caleb Woodson. Both players were listed as "probable" on Friday's availability report.

Linebacker Luke Metz did not play last week against Chattanooga with a thumb injury, but he is expected to play this Saturday with a special cast on his hand.

Auburn starting quarterback Byrum Brown has been listed on the availability report for the Tigers all week, but he spoke to the media on Tuesday and is expected to play.

Auburn at Alabama Game Information

Who: Auburn (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 SEC)

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Weather: With the night start time, temperatures are supposed to be in the low 50s at kickoff and drop into the high 40s during the second half.

Officials: TBA

Game Captains: Alabama- Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams

Auburn- Byrum Brown, Jeremiah Cobb, Alex McPherson, Elijah Melendez, Cody Sigler

Current streak: Alabama has won six in a row

Last meeting: Alabama beat the Tigers 27-20 in Auburn last season. The Crimson Tide took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, but Auburn had it tied up 20-20 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Ty Simpson led Alabama on a 15-play drive to take the lead with 3:50 to go.

How to Watch, Listen to Auburn at Alabama

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe on the call)

SiriusXM: 81

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

Betting Odds for Auburn at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -14.5

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Auburn at Alabama

Can Alabama's wide receivers take advantage of Auburn's weak secondary? The Tigers rank 14th in the SEC in passing defense, allowing over 240 yards per game through the air.

Historically, when teams upset Alabama, the charge is being led by a dual-threat quarterback. Auburn's Brown leads the Tigers in both passing and rushing. In order for Auburn to win, he probably needs to have a big day with his legs, and Alabama has to limit his ability.

This game features two of the best kickers in college football with Alabama's Conor Talty and Auburn's Alex McPherson. Field goal makes and misses have had a big impact in previous Iron Bowls. Both kickers will have to be ready to go on Saturday.

Depth Chart: Auburn at Alabama

Alabama Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, EJ Crowell,

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers

WR (X): Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Racin Delgatty, Mal Waldrep Jr.

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: London Simmons, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr. OR Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn/Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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