Auburn at No. 6 Alabama: Iron Bowl Game Central Rundown
In this story:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Iron Bowl is here.
No. 6 Alabama is trying to secure its spot in the College Football Playoff. Auburn is trying to put the cherry on top of a solid Year 1 under head coach Alex Golesh with an upset win over the Crimson Tide while snapping a six-game skid to Alabama.
Here's all the info you need for Saturday's matchup:
Latest Injury News for Auburn at Alabama
Alabama is as healthy as its been in a few weeks heading into the Iron Bowl. The only playerss that are uncertain on the availability report heading into Saturday are defensive lineman Devan Thompkins and linebacker Caleb Woodson. Both players were listed as "probable" on Friday's availability report.
Linebacker Luke Metz did not play last week against Chattanooga with a thumb injury, but he is expected to play this Saturday with a special cast on his hand.
Auburn starting quarterback Byrum Brown has been listed on the availability report for the Tigers all week, but he spoke to the media on Tuesday and is expected to play.
Auburn at Alabama Game Information
Who: Auburn (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 SEC)
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Weather: With the night start time, temperatures are supposed to be in the low 50s at kickoff and drop into the high 40s during the second half.
Officials: TBA
Game Captains: Alabama- Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams
Auburn- Byrum Brown, Jeremiah Cobb, Alex McPherson, Elijah Melendez, Cody Sigler
Current streak: Alabama has won six in a row
Last meeting: Alabama beat the Tigers 27-20 in Auburn last season. The Crimson Tide took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, but Auburn had it tied up 20-20 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Ty Simpson led Alabama on a 15-play drive to take the lead with 3:50 to go.
How to Watch, Listen to Auburn at Alabama
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe on the call)
SiriusXM: 81
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)
Betting Odds for Auburn at Alabama
Spread: Alabama -14.5
Over/Under: 51.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Auburn at Alabama
- Can Alabama's wide receivers take advantage of Auburn's weak secondary? The Tigers rank 14th in the SEC in passing defense, allowing over 240 yards per game through the air.
- Historically, when teams upset Alabama, the charge is being led by a dual-threat quarterback. Auburn's Brown leads the Tigers in both passing and rushing. In order for Auburn to win, he probably needs to have a big day with his legs, and Alabama has to limit his ability.
- This game features two of the best kickers in college football with Alabama's Conor Talty and Auburn's Alex McPherson. Field goal makes and misses have had a big impact in previous Iron Bowls. Both kickers will have to be ready to go on Saturday.
Depth Chart: Auburn at Alabama
Alabama Depth Chart
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, EJ Crowell,
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers
- WR (X): Derek Meadows
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller
- LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
- C: Racin Delgatty, Mal Waldrep Jr.
- RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
- RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: London Simmons, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr. OR Carmelo O'Neal
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III
Special Teams
- Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn/Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_