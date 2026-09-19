Alabama, Florida State Pregame in Lightning Delay: Weather Updates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 10 Alabama football and Florida State are in a lightning delay.

The announcement came a little over an hour before kickoff, as warmups were suspended. Lightning struck within eight miles of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff was scheduled for 2:45 p.m. CT, but a change was not mentioned in the initial announcement

Fans were told they could remain in the stadium. The field was cleared, and all players were sent back to the locker room. It was not raining in the stadium when the announcement was made.

Per UA Safety: Lightning has been detected in the campus area. Please proceed immediately to the nearest designated shelters: Autherine Lucy, Drummond Lyon and Lloyd Halls near the Quad. Stadium gates are also open to ticketholders.

Follow along, as this story will be updated with more weather updates.

Weather Updates

1:50 p.m. CT: rain starts to fall at Bryant-Denny Stadium and fans hit the exits. The students haven't moved.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Florida State

Who: Florida State (1-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 10 Alabama (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: Alabama – 84; Florida State – 269

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 3-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 23, 1965. Neither Alabama nor the Seminoles has won back-to-back games against each other. This year's meeting will be the first in Tuscaloosa since 1974.

Last Meeting: Florida State upset Alabama 31-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, which was the Crimson Tide's first season-opening loss since 2001. It was Ty Simpson's first career start as Alabama's quarterback, and after a 17-play opening drive that ended in a touchdown, he and the rest of the offense went cold. Defensively, Alabama allowed 230 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 49 attempts. FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos finished with 152 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The then-No. 12 Crimson Tide beat Kentucky on the road 45-17 on Sept. 12. Alabama trailed 17-13 at halftime, but after UA captains Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown and Bray Hubbard, among others, stepped up and said something in the locker room, the Crimson Tide scored 32 unanswered points. Quarterback Keelon Russell and the offensive line really struggled in the first half, as he committed three turnovers and was sacked four times. However, the run game started to click in the third quarter, as running back Daniel Hill finished with a career-high 104 yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries. Inside linebackers Luke Metz and Caleb Woodson were absolutely dominant, as the duo combined for 20 tackles, two sacks (Woodson) and a pick-six (Metz).

Last Time Out, Florida State: The Seminoles fell to then-No. 19 SMU 27-24 at home on Sept. 7. After FSU's Ashton Daniels connected with Samuel Singleton Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs hit a game-winning 20-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining in regulation. SMU logged over 200 more yards, seven more first downs and six more third downs, but perhaps the main reason Florida State stayed in this one was due to the Mustangs committing four turnovers (FSU had one). Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah was his team's offensive MVP, as he tallied 116 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

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