Florida State at No. 10 Alabama: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
In this story:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The biggest game of No. 10 Alabama's non-conference schedule is here, as Florida State comes to town.
The Seminoles stunned the Crimson Tide in Tallahassee in last season's opener, upsetting Kalen DeBoer's heavily-favored team 31-17. The game ultimately was an outlier for both squads, as Alabama rolled to a 10-1 finish to the regular season, while Florida State went 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the second straight season.
Regardless, this game looms large over both teams. A win for Alabama would put the memory of last year's debacle in the rearview mirror, while reports out of Tallahassee suggest that Mike Norvell's job status could hinge on avoiding a blowout loss.
The Seminoles enter the matchup 1-1, with a week zero win over New Mexico State, followed by a close loss to No. 16 SMU. The Crimson Tide is 2-0, blowing out East Carolina before pulling away from a halftime deficit for a 45-17 road win against Kentucky.
This story will be updated throughout the game with weather updates, big plays, scores and analysis.
Florida State at Alabama Game Information
Who: Florida State (1-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 5 Alabama (2-0, 1-0 SEC)
When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sept. 19, 2026
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)
Weather: The forecast is projecting Saturday's game to be one of the hottest in Bryant-Denny Stadium history, with highs of 98 degrees throughout the first half.
Officials: Mike Roche’s crew
Captains: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard
Series: Alabama leads 3-2-1
Current streak: Florida State won one.
Last Meeting: Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida State won 31-17.
How to Watch Florida State at No. 10 Alabama
TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, analyst Greg McElroy, sideline Katie George)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)
SiriusXM: 84
Betting Odds for Florida State at No. 10 Alabama
Spread: Alabama -19.5
Over/Under: 48.5 points
Source: FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Florida State at Alabama
- Learn more about the most important matchups for the Crimson Tide in this game with Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 3 Game Against Florida State
- The term "revenge game" has been used a lot in light of Alabama's loss to Florida State last season. Learn about the team's perspective with 'Everybody Knows What Happened': Inside Alabama's Mindset for Florida State Rematch
- Alabama's offensive line has shown encouraging signs of development through two games. Take a look at the unit's perspective with 'We're on the Right Track:' Alabama's Offensive Line Continuing to Gain Confidence
- Alabama's tight ends have been a huge part of the team's success on the ground, but have struggled to get involved in the passing game. Learn more about the room with Alabama Tight Ends Haven't Gotten a Lot of Touches 'Yet' in First Two Games and Alabama Utilizing Heavy Sets to Spark Success On the Ground
- Daniel Hill is coming off a career day last week against Kentucky. Read more about him, and the high praise the Alabama staff had for him with Daniel Hill 'Earned Every Carry' to Lead Alabama's Rushing Attack
- Alabama faced Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels in the Iron Bowl last year. For more on the familiarity the Crimson Tide has with Daniels, check out Alabama Set to Face Familiar Name in 'Physically Strong' Florida State Quarterback
- From Conor Talty's perfect start to the season to the stopped fake punt in Lexington, the Crimson Tide's special teams have excelled through two games. Read more about the unit with Special Teams a 'Strong Area' for Alabama to Start the Season
- If you want some more X's and O's before today's kickoff, check out our film analysis from the Kentucky game: Alabama Film Analysis: Keelon's Highs and Lows, a Dominant Run Game, and More From Lexington
Depth Chart: Florida State at Alabama
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan
- WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller
- LG: William Sanders, OR, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
- C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe
- RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
- RT: Jayvin James, Nick Brooks
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, OR, Desmond Umeozulu, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, OR, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- Mike: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Special Teams
- Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.