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Florida State at No. 10 Alabama: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

Everything you want to know about the Seminoles at Crimson Tide, from football injuries and the depth chart down to the weather forecast at Tuscaloosa.
Theodore Fernandez|
Alabama Defensive Back Bray Hubbard prays before the game against ECU on Sept 5, 2026.
Alabama Defensive Back Bray Hubbard prays before the game against ECU on Sept 5, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The biggest game of No. 10 Alabama's non-conference schedule is here, as Florida State comes to town.

The Seminoles stunned the Crimson Tide in Tallahassee in last season's opener, upsetting Kalen DeBoer's heavily-favored team 31-17. The game ultimately was an outlier for both squads, as Alabama rolled to a 10-1 finish to the regular season, while Florida State went 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the second straight season.

Regardless, this game looms large over both teams. A win for Alabama would put the memory of last year's debacle in the rearview mirror, while reports out of Tallahassee suggest that Mike Norvell's job status could hinge on avoiding a blowout loss.

The Seminoles enter the matchup 1-1, with a week zero win over New Mexico State, followed by a close loss to No. 16 SMU. The Crimson Tide is 2-0, blowing out East Carolina before pulling away from a halftime deficit for a 45-17 road win against Kentucky.

This story will be updated throughout the game with weather updates, big plays, scores and analysis.

Florida State at Alabama Game Information

Who: Florida State (1-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 5 Alabama (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sept. 19, 2026

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)

Weather: The forecast is projecting Saturday's game to be one of the hottest in Bryant-Denny Stadium history, with highs of 98 degrees throughout the first half.

Officials: Mike Roche’s crew 

Captains: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard

Series: Alabama leads 3-2-1

Current streak: Florida State won one.

Last Meeting: Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida State won 31-17.

How to Watch Florida State at No. 10 Alabama

TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, analyst Greg McElroy, sideline Katie George)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 84

Betting Odds for Florida State at No. 10 Alabama

Spread: Alabama -19.5

Over/Under: 48.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook  

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Florida State at Alabama

Depth Chart: Florida State at Alabama

Offense

  • Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
  • Running Back: Daniel Hill, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell
  • WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan
  • WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows
  • WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
  • TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
  • TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters
  • LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller
  • LG: William Sanders, OR, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
  • C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe
  • RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
  • RT: Jayvin James, Nick Brooks

Defense

  • Bandit: Devan Thompkins, OR, Desmond Umeozulu, Fatutoa Henry
  • NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga
  • DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill
  • Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, OR, Jah-Marien Latham
  • Stinger: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
  • Mike: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
  • CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
  • CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal
  • FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
  • SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor
  • Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special Teams

  • Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty
  • Holder: Alex Asparuhov
  • Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
  • Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
  • Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott
  • Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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Theodore Fernandez
THEODORE FERNANDEZ

Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.

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