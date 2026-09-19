Florida State at No. 10 Alabama: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The biggest game of No. 10 Alabama's non-conference schedule is here, as Florida State comes to town.

The Seminoles stunned the Crimson Tide in Tallahassee in last season's opener, upsetting Kalen DeBoer's heavily-favored team 31-17. The game ultimately was an outlier for both squads, as Alabama rolled to a 10-1 finish to the regular season, while Florida State went 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the second straight season.

Regardless, this game looms large over both teams. A win for Alabama would put the memory of last year's debacle in the rearview mirror, while reports out of Tallahassee suggest that Mike Norvell's job status could hinge on avoiding a blowout loss.

The Seminoles enter the matchup 1-1, with a week zero win over New Mexico State, followed by a close loss to No. 16 SMU. The Crimson Tide is 2-0, blowing out East Carolina before pulling away from a halftime deficit for a 45-17 road win against Kentucky.

This story will be updated throughout the game with weather updates, big plays, scores and analysis.

Florida State at Alabama Game Information

Who: Florida State (1-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 5 Alabama (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sept. 19, 2026

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)

Weather: The forecast is projecting Saturday's game to be one of the hottest in Bryant-Denny Stadium history, with highs of 98 degrees throughout the first half.

Officials: Mike Roche’s crew

Captains: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard

Series: Alabama leads 3-2-1

Current streak: Florida State won one.

Last Meeting: Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida State won 31-17.

How to Watch Florida State at No. 10 Alabama

TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, analyst Greg McElroy, sideline Katie George)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 84

Betting Odds for Florida State at No. 10 Alabama

Spread: Alabama -19.5

Over/Under: 48.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Florida State at Alabama

Learn more about the most important matchups for the Crimson Tide in this game with Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 3 Game Against Florida State

The term "revenge game" has been used a lot in light of Alabama's loss to Florida State last season. Learn about the team's perspective with 'Everybody Knows What Happened': Inside Alabama's Mindset for Florida State Rematch

Alabama's offensive line has shown encouraging signs of development through two games. Take a look at the unit's perspective with 'We're on the Right Track:' Alabama's Offensive Line Continuing to Gain Confidence

Alabama's tight ends have been a huge part of the team's success on the ground, but have struggled to get involved in the passing game. Learn more about the room with Alabama Tight Ends Haven't Gotten a Lot of Touches 'Yet' in First Two Games and Alabama Utilizing Heavy Sets to Spark Success On the Ground

Daniel Hill is coming off a career day last week against Kentucky. Read more about him, and the high praise the Alabama staff had for him with Daniel Hill 'Earned Every Carry' to Lead Alabama's Rushing Attack

Alabama faced Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels in the Iron Bowl last year. For more on the familiarity the Crimson Tide has with Daniels, check out Alabama Set to Face Familiar Name in 'Physically Strong' Florida State Quarterback

From Conor Talty's perfect start to the season to the stopped fake punt in Lexington, the Crimson Tide's special teams have excelled through two games. Read more about the unit with Special Teams a 'Strong Area' for Alabama to Start the Season

If you want some more X's and O's before today's kickoff, check out our film analysis from the Kentucky game: Alabama Film Analysis: Keelon's Highs and Lows, a Dominant Run Game, and More From Lexington

Depth Chart: Florida State at Alabama

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan

WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, OR, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Jayvin James, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, OR, Desmond Umeozulu, Fatutoa Henry

NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, OR, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

Mike: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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