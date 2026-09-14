Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Against South Carolina

Alabama's home matchup against South Carolina will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 29-22 in Columbia on Oct. 25, 2025. The Gamecocks held an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter. Ty Simpson led the Tide on a 14-play, 79-yard drive that took 7:44 off the clock to tie the game with 2:16 left. Deontae Lawson forced a fumble on the next possession, and Germie Bernard iced the game with a 25-yard touchdown run.

Alabama leads the all-time series against South Carolina 15-3, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 9, 1937, and the last coming on Oct. 25, 2025. The Crimson Tide has won the last three matchups and seven of the past 10. UA is 10-1 at home against the Gamecocks.

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide are 2-0 on the young 2026 season, taking down East Carolina at home on Sept. 5 and then dominating Kentucky in the second half in Lexington on Sept. 12.

But before UA takes on South Carolina, it has to face Florida State on Sept. 19. The Crimson Tide had won every season opener since 2002, but Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and company ended that streak last season, beating Alabama 31-17 in Tallahassee. It's now DeBoer and Alabama's turn to host in Tuscaloosa.

Week 4 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels

All times central

Texas at Tennessee: 11 a.m. on ABC

South Alabama at Kentucky: 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Florida: 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN

Oklahoma at Georgia: 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN

Vanderbilt at Auburn: 3:15 on SEC Network

South Carolina at Alabama: 6 p.m. on ESPN

Texas A&M at LSU: 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Missouri at Texas A&M: 6:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Tulsa at Arkansas: 7 p.m. on SECN+

Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows

All times central

Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina (won 48-10)

Sept. 12: at Kentucky (won 45-17)

Sept. 19: vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m. on ESPN

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State, EARLY (11 a.m-12 p.m.)

Oct. 10: vs. Georgia, NIGHT (5-7 p.m.)

Oct. 17: at Tennessee, FLEX – will be announced 6-12 days out (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

Oct. 31: BYE

Nov. 7: at LSU, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt, EARLY (11 a.m-12 p.m.)

Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m. on SECN+

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

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