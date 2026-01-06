Alabama Football's 2025 Season in Nielsen TV Viewership Rankings

Whenever Alabama is in a tight race with another team, television viewership ratings skyrocket.

Millions tune into each Crimson Tide game, and it only further proves the "Alabama vs. the World" narrative. In close battles, the keywords "Alabama," "Kalen DeBoer," "Ty Simpson" and "Ryan Williams" consistently sit at the very top of the trending tab on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"We felt like everyone is against Alabama," Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson said on Dec. 30. "That’s the chip that we use to play with on our shoulders just to keep that edge that we had ever since the first game of the season when we took that loss. It was definitely disrespect. We don’t take that lightly for sure."

The Crimson Tide's 2025 season concluded on New Year's Day with a blowout loss to No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl. Alabama finished the year with an 11-4 record, and the schedule was filled with close battles and live viewership that was through the roof.

Here's a look at the Nielsen television viewership ratings for Alabama's schedule and its rank among every other game on the weekly slate, per Sports Media Watch.

Note: The Nielsen ratings only report the top 20 games per week, meaning Alabama's wins against Louisiana Monroe and Eastern Illinois are not listed.

Aug. 30: Florida State 31, Alabama 17

Average Viewership: 10.7 million viewers

National Rank: Third

Sept. 13: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14

Average Viewership: 4.5 million viewers

National Rank: Fifth

Sept. 27: Alabama 24, Georgia 21

Average Viewership: 10.4 million viewers

National Rank: First

Oct. 4: Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 14

Average Viewership: 6.4 million viewers

National Rank: First

Oct. 11: Alabama 27, Missouri 24

Average Viewership: 7.0 million viewers

National Rank: Second

Oct. 18: Alabama 37, Tennessee 20

Average Viewership: 8.0 million

National Rank: Second

Oct. 25: Alabama 29, South Carolina 22

Average Viewership: 7.8 million viewers

National Rank: First

Nov. 8: Alabama 20, LSU 9

Average Viewership: 7.5 million viewers

National Rank: First

Nov. 15: Oklahoma 23, Alabama 21

Average Viewership: 10.5 million viewers

National Rank: First

Nov. 29: Alabama 27, Auburn 20

Average Viewership: 11.3 million viewers

National Rank: Third

Dec. 6 (SEC Championship): Georgia 28, Alabama 7

Average Viewership: 16.9 million viewers

National Rank: First

Note: Fourth-best SEC Championship on record

Dec. 19 (CFP First Round): Alabama 34, Oklahoma 24

Average Viewership: 14.9 million viewers

National Rank: First

Note: Most-watched first-round CFP game on record

Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl—CFP Quarterfinal): Indiana 38, Alabama 3

Average Viewership: 23.9 million viewers

National Rank: First

Note: Most-watched CFP game in the 12-team format and passes 18 of 22 CFP semifinals

In short, of Alabama's 15 games played this season, eight of them were the most-watched contests in the country each week. When excluding the ULM and Eastern Illinois matchups, the Crimson Tide had roughly 139,800,000 viewers throughout the season. It averaged 10.75 million viewers per game—the most of any team in college football.

