Alabama Football Announces 2025 A-Day Changes

The Crimson Tide will still host fans in Bryant-Denny for a spring exhibition, but it will look a bit different than years past.

Joe Gaither

Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) is shoved out of bounds by defensive player Justin Okoronkwo (41) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama Crimson Tide athletics program announced changes to the upcoming football A-Day event in a release on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide will still hold A-Day at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 12 for free inside Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The football team is set to hold an hour-and-a-half practice in front of the fans instead of holding a traditional spring game. The program will also host an autograph session on the field after the practice for members of "Yea Alabama".

A-Day will be a busy day on campus as the football team hosts its spring finale, along with the TIDE PRIDE Breakfast at Coleman Coliseum, the Walk of Champions Ceremony at 10 a.m, and more. Additionally, the Alabama baseball program hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 2 p.m., the Alabama softball program hosts the Oklahoma Sooners at 2:30 p.m., and the track program hosts the Crimson Tide Invitational.

It will be the second straight season that A-Day looks a bit different than what fans are used to. In 2024 Kalen DeBoer implemented an offense versus defense style competition complete with its own unique scoring system. This year's change appears to be a reaction to the changing landscape in college football as numerous colleges have cancelled spring games for fear of tampering or in favor of rest.

Alabama football announced numerous players out of action for spring football due to injury, likely contributing to the Crimson Tide's decision to alter the A-Day plans while still offering fans an opportunity to see the program

