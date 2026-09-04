Alabama Football Announces 2026 Depth Chart
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football program's NIL collective "Yea Alabama" released a depth chart on Friday ahead of the 2026 season opener against East Carolina.
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, Kevin Riley, EJ Crowell
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan
- WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, Josh Ford, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller
- LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
- C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe
- RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
- RT: Jayvin James, Nick Brooks
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Desmond Umeozulu, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- Mike: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Special Teams
- Kickoff: Lorcan Quinn, Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Dijon Lee Jr., Rico Scott
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, Trae'shawn Brown, Dijon Lee Jr.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6