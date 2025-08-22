Alabama Football Announces Honorary Captains for Upcoming Season
Alabama football is eight days from kicking off its 2025 season on the road against Florida State.
But when the Crimson Tide returns to Tuscaloosa, every game will feature honorary captains and past and present Alabama conference and national championship teams across all sports to celebrate.
UA released its list of honorary captains and celebrations on Friday. Here's a look at every home game.
September 6 vs. ULM
Honorary Captains:
- Jarrett Johnson
- Kenny King
Celebration: 100 Years of Alabama Football National Championships; Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award
September 13 vs. Wisconsin
Honorary Captains:
- Leroy Cook
- Richard Todd
Celebration: 1975 SEC Championship
October 4 vs. Vanderbilt
Honorary Captains:
- Steadman Shealy
- E.J. Junior
Celebration: Cross Country: 2024 SEC Championship; Adapted Athletics 2024-25 National Champions & Paralympian Gold Medal
October 18 vs. Tennessee
Honorary Captains:
- Jake Coker
- Reggie Ragland
Celebration: 2015 National Championship; NCAA Track National Champions Doris Lemngole & Samuel Ogazi
November 8 vs. LSU
Honorary Captains:
- Cornelius Bennett
- Bobby Humphrey
Celebration: Bryant Society
November 15 vs. Oklahoma
Honorary Captains:
- Jerry Duncan
- Wayne Cook
Celebration: 1965 SEC Championship recognition
November 22 vs. Eastern Illinois
Honorary Captains:
- Cyrus Kouandjio
- Arie Kouandjio
Celebration: Bama Salute Military Appreciation Day
Starting with the home opener vs. ULM on Saturday, September 6 and throughout the 2025 season, Alabama Athletics and Alabama Football will be celebrating 100 Years of National Championships in-stadium, online and throughout various other mediums in honor of the 10-0 1925 National Championship Rose Bowl Team.
Fans are encouraged to visit Champions Lane prior to the ULM game to pick up a commemorative poster as well as custom stickers from Guest Services (while supplies list). There will also be limited edition YETI cups and merchandise on-sale throughout the stadium to commemorate 100 Years of Alabama Football National Championships.
New in 2025, Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium will debut state-of-the-art Wi-Fi with the offseason installation of network switches and wireless access points that will be available to Tide fans free of charge this season.
From an enhanced ability to call and text within the stadium to improved gate entrance, security and concessions operations and more, the new stadium Wi-Fi network aims to improve the fan experience. More detailed instructions and information on how to login to the network will be emailed to ticketholders during ULM game week.