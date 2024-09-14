Alabama Football at Wisconsin Injury Updates

Bama Central

The Badgers' starting quarterback left the game with an injury on the opening drive of the game.

Sep 7, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the South Dakota Coyotes at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

MADISON, Wis.— No. 4 Alabama football is facing its first road test of the season at Wisconsin.

During the Badgers first drive of the game, starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left the game with an apparent knee injury after getting tackled by Alabama's Keanu Koht with 11:00 to go in the first quarter. Van Dyke immediately went to the injury tent and was then put on a cart and taken to the locker room.

Backup redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke entered the game at quarterback for Van Dyke. Wisconsin did not gain any yards on the drive once Locke entered the game, but Nathanial Vakos hit the 53-yard field goal to give Wisconsin an early 3-0 lead.

Van Dyke is in his first season as the starter at Wisconsin after four seasons at Miami. The senior had 406 yards and one passing touchdown on the season coming into Saturday's matchup. He was 5 of 5 for 19 yards against Alabama before the injury.

This story will be updated throughout the game with injury updates and postgame comments from the coaches.

