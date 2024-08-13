Alabama Football Confident in Linebackers Behind Lawson
The Alabama football program wrapped up its 11th practice of fall camp on Tuesday as the Crimson Tide is now 18 days away from kicking off its first game of the 2024 season against Western Kentucky. Most of the preseason attention has gone on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe learning Kalen DeBoer's offense, but he's not the only signal-caller taking on new responsibility in 2024.
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson finds his hands full as the Crimson Tide is implementing a new defensive scheme under Kane Wommack for the first time in 17 years. Lawson must not only learn new responsibilities specific to his own position, inside linebacker, but must learn the responsibilities of the entire defense as he's looked to for leadership due to his experience and production.
Luckily for Lawson, he's not in this position alone, but instead has Jihaad Campbell to lean on for support.
"Jihaad is such a versatile skill set. I think he came here as an outside linebacker originally and then made that transition to inside linebacker. That is not an easy transition. I think people just hear the word linebacker and think it’s about the same. They’re different worlds playing the outside linebacker and inside linebacker position," said Wommack on Tuesday. "I think he’s really done a great job of understanding the details that it takes in the run-fits in the interior, the communication piece to get everybody lined up as well. I think Jihaad’s another guy who can be a green-dot type guy for us.
"So what I’ve been impressed with those younger backers is they see a standard of Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson. I think Justin Jefferson is really playing at the same level. So those guys are really pushing every single day.
Lawson and Campbell have a year of playing with one another already as the duo rotated with Trezman Marshall in 2023 as Alabama's primary inside linebackers. Lawson and Campbell combined for 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and six passes broken up in their first season together. They're efforts saw both players named to the Butkus Award watch list on Tuesday given to the nation's best linebacker.
"Just want to play for each other. You don't ever want to let your brother down, but me a Jihaad, ever since he came in I tried to take him under my wing as you say. We just both growing together and we're just excited for the season," said Lawson.
There is no Marshall this season serving as Alabama's third linebacker but there's still optimism with the group as a whole. Alabama turns to Justin Jefferson to fill the role if Lawson or Campbell are unable to play. Jefferson came to the Crimson Tide last season from junior college but saw the field sparingly as he adjusted to life in the SEC.
"Justin's making great steps, great strides. It started in camp. He's already fast and athletic and he's just flying around. He's able to process the defense faster so he can play faster," said Lawson. "He's just elite at what he does and we're excited for him."
Lawson is still viewed as the leader of Alabama's defense but he doesn't have to lead by himself. The Crimson Tide, in the form of Campbell and Jefferson, once again enter a season with three starting caliber inside linebackers.