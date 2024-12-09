Alabama Football Distributes Awards At Annual Banquet
As the regular season has come to a close with just the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 left for Alabama football, the Crimson Tide hosted its annual banquet on Sunday.
This end-of-year event highlights all the positives that came out of Alabama's season, while awarding numerous players for their individual efforts.
Here is the complete list of award winners:
Outstanding Senior Scholar
To the senior with the highest GPA
Winners: Justin Jefferson, Malachi Moore
Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year
Winners: Olaus Alinen, Justice Haynes, Jalen Milroe
Unsung Hero Award
To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it
Winners: DaShawn Jones, Zavier Mincey, Damon Payne Jr., Jaeden Roberts, Que Robinson, Geno VanDeMark, Richard Young
Iron Man Award
To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program
Winners: CJ Dippre, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Bray Hubbard, Tim Smith
Pat Trammell Award
To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama
Winners: Jah-Marien Latham, Robbie Ouzts, Que Robinson
Outstanding Defensive Performer
To the player with the most tackles/points
Winners: Jihaad Campbell, Domani Jackson, Deontae Lawson, Malachi Moore
Up-Front Award
To the outstanding lineman from each unit
Winners: Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, LT Overton, Kadyn Proctor, Qua Russaw
Defensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Winners: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Tim Keenan III, Tim Smith
Offensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Winners: Germie Bernard, Kendrick Law, Jam Miller, Elijah Pritchett
President's Award
To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success
Winners: Josh Cuevas, Wilkin Formby, Keon Sabb, DeVonta Smith, James Smith
Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award
A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time
Winner: Scott Hunter
Most Inspiring Player
To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)
Winner: Tyler Booker
Special Teams Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable special teams player (voted on by the players)
Winners: James Burnip, Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable offensive player (voted on by the players)
Winners: Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams
Defensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable defensive player (voted on by the players)
Winners: Jihaad Campbell, Deontae Lawson, Malachi Moore
Most Valuable Player Award
To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)
Winners: Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe
Captain Awards
To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players in the preseason)
Winners: Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore