Alabama Football Bowl Game, Opponent Revealed
Following a last-second loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship, the College Football Playoff committee mutually agreed that SMU was still deserving of a spot in the 12-team format on Sunday, meaning Alabama just missed the cut.
"We looked at the number of wins Alabama had against ranked opponents," CFP committee chair Warde Manuel explained. "We looked at SMU’s schedule, and they were undefeated in the conference. Their losses were to ranked teams. We also looked at Alabama’s losses to unranked teams, and it was quite a debate."
That being said, No. 11 Alabama (9-3) will now face Michigan (7-5) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, Tampa, Fla., at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
The Crimson Tide most recently played the Wolverines in last season's College Football semifinal at the Rose Bowl where Michigan held onto 27-20 overtime win. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was stuffed on a 4th-and-goal rushing attempt, ending the season. Michigan went on to dominate Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Oddly enough, their last meeting before the Rose Bowl was another postseason battle as Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. The Crimson Tide dominated in the second half, shutting out the Wolverines. Offensively, quarterback Mac Jones completed 16-of-25 attempts for 327 yards and three touchdowns, running back Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was named the game's MVP for hauling in six receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown.
Alabama leads the all-time series 3-2, every game coming during Bowl season.