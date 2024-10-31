Alabama Football Drawing on Tennessee Loss to Prepare for Noise in Tiger Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 14 Alabama football team has yet to go on the road and win a Southeastern Conference game this season. The Crimson Tide went to Nashville and Knoxville and left each opposing stadium on the wrong end of the scoreboard, putting their College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy.
The Crimson Tide enjoys its second and final off weekend of the year as they stare down a pivotal month of November. The final quarter of the regular season kicks off with Alabama's toughest road test of the season, a night game in Death Valley against the LSU Tigers.
"We let all the guys know," Alabama senior linebacker Quandarrius Robinson said. "We talked about it yesterday, actually. Yesterday we were just saying how its going to be loud. It's going to be a whole bunch of people that just hate you. I think it might be worse than Tennessee's stadium."
Alabama incurred 15 penalties in Knoxville as they lost 24-17 to the Volunteers with four penalties coming off procedural errors on the offensive side of the ball. That experience, while painful, serves as a catalyst for the Crimson Tide to improve when entering hostile environments.
"Going into Tennessee I just felt like we had a plan, but we didn't execute as well as we could have so now we're really going to focus on making a better - not even a better plan, but ensuring that everybody knows what's going on, ensuring that everybody is locked into the cadence and all that," Alabama center Parker Brailsford said.
The Washington transfer admitted Neyland Stadium was the loudest place he's played in and said the team has made adjustments from that experience that give him confidence in next week's plan at LSU.
"I definitely learned it was the loudest game I've ever been a part of, but I learned just little things," Brailsford said. "I'm not sure if I can talk about it, just like little things with the scheme and little things with the cadence that I need to key in on to help everybody else."
Veteran guard Tyler Booker revealed he and Brailsford have been working on non-verbal communication and hand signals to get on the same page and prepare for the environment ahead.
"You just get super close and some hand signs you develop through the week just in case of emergency, like stuff we joke about at dinner actually come in handy during the game," Booker said. "That's all about chemistry. That's all about knowing the person that you're playing next to. It's all about having that bond, that love for one another. You're going to be able to pick up on little things and understand what they mean even if they can't talk verbally.