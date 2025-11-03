Alabama Football Expects Outside Linebacker 'Back Sooner Than Later'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 4 Alabama football gets back in action this week as the Crimson Tide hosts the LSU Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Head coach Kalen DeBoer updated the health status of several players after the team enjoyed an off weekend, with a positive update on a starting defensive player.
"Yeah, [Geno] VanDeMark is making good progress, been practicing this last week, so I expect him to be ready to go," DeBoer said on Monday. "Qua [Russaw] has made, I think I mentioned this last week, he's made good progress, that continues to be the case. Probably don't expect him to be ready to go this weekend, but he's doing a lot more than he has. It's very promising with the direction he's been going. Then, Danny Lewis, we'll see how things go through this week, but the bye week was certainly good. He was able to play the previous week, so I'm hopeful that he'll be ready to go. Expect to be on the football field, practicing with us more this week than he has the previous two."
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was complimentary of Russaw's rehabilitation work as the starting Wolf has been out of action since injuring his foot in the Georgia game. Russaw had been productive in his limited action, tallying four tackles with a sack in the Crimson Tide's first three and half games.
"Qua's doing a really good job right now," Wommack said. "Our training staff has done a tremendous job with him in preparing him to get back as soon as possible, and he has done a great job of pushing and is hitting all the markers that he needs to hit, and certainly we anticipate him to be back sooner than later."
Geno VanDeMark missed the South Carolina game, while Danny Lewis Jr. has only appeared in three games this year, also missing ths South Carolina game, but both appear available for this week's contest against LSU.
Alabama's seen redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre step up in Russaw's absence, but will welcome Russaw back into the fold once he gets cleared medically. The Crimson Tide faces three SEC opponents over the next four weeks, with an FCS matchup against Eastern Illinois sandwiched before the season finale against Auburn.
Crimson Tide defenders Jah-Marien Latham and Jeremiah Beaman remain sidelined for the rest of the season with neck and knee injuries, respectively.