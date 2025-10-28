Alabama Football's Failing Rushing Offense: Things I Noticed In The Crimson Tide's Win Over South Carolina
No. 4 Alabama escaped Columbia with a 29-22 struggle-win over South Carolina to stay unbeaten in SEC play and extend its winning streak to seven-games. The Crimson Tide put a difficult offensive performance behind them by scoring 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take down the Gamecocks and keep its SEC Championship hopes alive.
South Carolina entered the contest with one of the weakest rushing defenses in the SEC, but the Crimson Tide was unable to take advantage of the weakness, rushing for only 72 yards on the afternoon, and thus struggled to find consistency offensively while putting undue pressure on its passing game to shoulder the load in a hostile environment.
Alabama's rushing effort broke a streak of four-straight games traversing over 100 yards on the ground, but it is part of a larger theme for the Crimson Tide's season, as the program hasn't been able to establish a traditional ground game against Power Four opponents.
Alabama Rushing Output Against Power Four Opponents
- Florida State - 87
- Wisconsin - 72
- Georgia - 117
- Vanderbilt - 146
- Missouri - 125
- Tennessee - 142
- South Carolina - 72
Alabama Running Back Yards Gained Against Power Four Opponents
- Florida State - 67
- Wisconsin - 45
- Georgia - 76
- Vanderbilt - 153
- Missouri - 117
- Tennessee - 47
- South Carolina - 36
Alabama's Jam Miller and Daniel Hill shouldered the load against the Gamecocks, taking 13 carries for 36 yards in Williams-Brice Stadium. The Crimson Tide's inability to run the ball with its tailbacks strained the passing game and kept Alabama in third and long most of the evening as the offense averaged 6.5 yards to gain on its 16 third downs.
Six of Alabama's 13 running back carries went for two-or-fewer yards with four carries were stopped for no gain or negative yardage, begging the question. What's wrong with the Crimson Tide's running game?
1st Quarter 6:55: Second-and-6
Alabama's first running back carry of the game goes to Jam Miller after giving the first rush to wide receiver Germie Bernard for a gain of four yards. The Crimson Tide runs an inside zone with Josh Cuevas coming across the formation to seal the backside. Miller's rush gains just two yards, but there's not much he can do unless he can make an outrageous cut to the backside of the play.
Without making an unrealistic cut, Miller puts his head down and takes his two yards. Left guard Kam Dewberry fails to block Nick Barrett and Justin Okoronkwo gets underneath Parker Brailsford. Okoronkwo plugs the play-side a-gap, while Barrett beats Dewberry in the backside a-gap and the pair stop the play for a small gain.
2nd Quarter 3:35: First-and-10
Alabam's next underwhelming rush actually gains three yards, but is only due to Jam Miller running though South Carolina defender Demon Clowney.
Miller gets another inside zone look and could possibly take the play to the extreme front-side, but Jaeden Roberts stalemates with former Alabama defender Monkell Goodwine, making it difficult to see. Instead, Miller follows Kadyn Proctor into the backside b-gap, which looks like a solid choice if not for tight end Josh Cuevas falling off his block. Clowney gets off Cuevas and catches Miller right into his chest for a minimal gain.
3rd Quarter 12:00: Third-and-1
Alabama's started its first drive in the second half, but faces a short-yardage situation. The Crimson Tide turns to Daniel Hill for his first carry of the game but the offensive front is completely blown up, leaving Hill without any real option.
South Carolina's Nick Barrett stunts in between Kam Dewberry and Kadyn Proctor, blows up Proctor, and gets into the backfield as Hill takes his first step. Desmond Umeozulu stunts hard inside Germie Bernard to finish off the play, and a collective group of three Gamecocks defeated four Alabama blockers by utilizing better pad level and being aggressive at the point of attack to win the crucial down.
3rd Quarter 10:59: First-and-10
South Carolina's Nick Barrett got into the backfield on Daniel Hill's second carry of the day, stopping the Alabama sophomore for a loss of two on a stretch zone concept.
The frontside of the play is blocked nicely by the trio of right tackle Michael Carroll and tight ends Kaleb Edwards and Josh Cuevas, but both guards get beat by more athletic defenders. Former Alabama defender Shawn Murphy gives Jaeden Roberts a swim move to get around his block, while Barrett beats Kam Dewberry across his face and chases the play down from the backside.
3rd Quarter 1:38: First-and-10
Former Alabama defenders Monkell Goodwine and Shawn Murphy combine to tackle Jam Miller for a two-yard loss on a halfback draw play. The draw is inherently designed to fool second-level defenders, but Murphy sees it all the way as he waits for the play-side gap to open up and attacks the football. Goodwine splits Parker Brailsford and Jaeden Roberts without the Alabama guard even touching him, bends into the backfield, and tackles Miller for a loss. Roberts releases at the line of scrimmage, looking for a second-level defender, but never helps Brailsford and never blocks the second-level defender.
4th Quarter 9:54: First-and-10
Nick Barrett, Monkell Goodwine and Justin Okoronkwo continue to be problematic for the Alabama interior trio of Kam Dewberry, Parker Brailsford and Jaeden Roberts as the Crimson Tide attempt to run a duo concept.
Barrett blasts through Dewberry's shoulder and Kadyn Proctor isn't really able to help him with an initial double team, which also slows him from getting to the second level. Barrett's pressure forces Miller to cut into the backfield into the only open gap, where Brailsford and Roberts are working. Unfortunately, Brailsford loses his footing trying to stay low with Okoronkwo and Goodwine handfights and ultimately sheds Roberts and the pair eliminate any space Miller may have had.
4th Quarter 2:59: First-and-Goal
Alabama returns to an inside zone concept with Jam Miller, but once again the interior trio let the Crimson Tide down.
Nick Barrett stunts into Kadyn Proctor, so that threat is neutralized, but due to the stunt, Dewberry whiffs on contact and never makes it to inside linebacker Fred Johnson. Johnson easily swims around Dewberry and into the backfield for the tackle for loss. Monkell Goodwine was once again disruptive as he penetrated the play-side a-gap past Parker Brailsford, leaving Miller without any real option to escape Johnson's penetration.
The Crimson Tide's struggled throughout the year in the traditional run game and its one of the primary reasons the offense has shuffled personnel throughout the season. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has had to opt for creative ways to get the ground game going, relying on wide receiver Germie Bernard and other skill position players in space against the more quality opponents.
Alabama's rushed for 108.7 yards per game against Power Four opponents, and its running backs have accounted for 77.2 yards, or 71-percent of that production against the better opponents. On Saturday the Gamecocks kept the Alabama running game under control by stunting along their defensive front, playing with better pad level and blitzing from the second level. The Crimson Tide is 7-1 and still undefeated in conference play, but correcting or improving its running game during the Alabama BYE weekend is of upmost importance if the program wants to win an SEC or national championship.