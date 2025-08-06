Alabama Football Fall Camp Day 6 Practice Report
Notes, observation and practice footage from the Crimson Tide's sixth practice of fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It was another surprisingly cool day (for August in Alabama) on the Thomas Drew Practice Fields as the Alabama Crimson Tide conducted its sixth practice of fall camp. It was the first time Alabama was in full pads so far in fall camp.
The media was allowed a little over 10 minutes of a viewing period as Kalen DeBoer prepares for his second season as the Crimson Tide head coach. Here are some of BamaCentral's practice notes from Wednesday morning:
Practice observations:
- There were a lot of NFL scouts at practice. They were following around director of sports performance David Ballou. There were probably at least a dozen teams represented, but the teams we were able to notice the Cardinals, Bengals, Packers and Chiefs.
- The order of the inside linebackers when running drills was Deontae Lawson, transfer Nikhai Hill-Green, Justin Jefferson and then redshirt freshman QB Reese. They were running drills in a separate group than the other ILBs, so seem to clearly be the top four.
- DeBoer usually spends most of his practice time with the offense, but on Tuesday, he was with the defense for the entire media viewing period.
- DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spent a few minutes together watching the cornerbacks work on a drill.
- Sophomore Red Morgan continued to work with the defensive backs after spending last season as a safety.
- This has already been talked about a decent amount, but freshman DB Dijon Lee Jr. is a DUDE. He towers over the rest of the cornerbacks.
- Defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist and DeBoer both took time to talk to redshirt sophomore DB Cam Calhoun. Calhoun then went from running drills with the cornerbacks to working with the safeties.
- In a pass-catching drill with the wide receivers, the order was: Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton, Germie Bernard and then Jaylen Mbakwe and Cole Adams simultaneously.
- Minutes later, on a different drill, Mbakwe had a drop. He went after Rico Scott and Germie Bernard.
- Austin Mack was right behind Ty Simpson on the reps today, followed by Keelon Russell. The quarterbacks once again threw to tight ends during the viewing period.
- Freshman wide receiver Lotzier Brooks remained sidelined in a black jersey but was riding the bike and working on upper-body drills with a trainer.
- The offensive line spent the media viewing portion of practice focused on run blocking and their technique fitting as a unit.
- Initially, the linemen were broken into pairs and specifically working on reach blocking as it’s important to stay together when working to the second level.
- After working in groups of two, the offensive line came together as a full unit and continued the theme of driving off the ball as a unit, reach blocking the defenders and not allowing any space in between each lineman.
- Versatility continues to be a theme as Olaus Alinen worked at left guard and left tackle. Geno VanDeMark worked at right guard and center.
- The first-team OL on Wednesday from left to right was: Kadyn Proctor, Kam Dewberry, Parker Brailsford, Geno VanDeMark and Wilkin Formby.
- Second-team OL from left to right: Olaus Alinen, William Sanders, Joe Ionata, Jaeden Roberts, Michael Carroll.
- Third-team OL from left to right: Arkel Anugwom, Micah DeBose, Mal Waldrep, Roq Montgomery, Jackson Lloyd
- The Crimson Tide run fits had a few misses in the early portion of the drill, allowing space between the offensive linemen, but cleaned up and finished nicely, driving off the ball and working as a unit by the end of the practice period.
Practice footage:
