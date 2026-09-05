Alabama Football Injury Updates Against East Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football is soft. That's what the college football world has said about Kalen DeBoer's program after two postseason blowouts to end the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide coaching staff embraced the criticism and emphasized violence and physicality over the offseason as the program looks to contend for a national title.

Alabama puts that physicality on display in the season opener against East Carolina on Saturday, but the offseason emphasis comes at a cost. The Crimson Tide steps into Bryant-Denny Stadium a bit shorthanded as multiple players got hurt over the course of the offseason.

The Crimson Tide only has four completely healthy scholarship running backs entering the 2026 season. 5-star sophomore running back AK Dear was injured during the programs first fall camp scrimmage and will miss a few more games, while 5-star freshman EJ Crowell enters Saturday's matchup as a game-time decision. Crowell missed time in the spring and fall with an ankle injury, but returned to practice this past week.

"Yeah, we do [expect EJ to play]," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday. "He's pushing every day. He was out there yesterday practicing and moving. You know, that's obviously, leave that decision up to Jeff [Allen]. You know, ultimately, he's going to be in charge of that. But EJ is, I told him yesterday, like the Wolverine. I mean, the guy's unbelievable. Him and Noah Rogers are, those guys are a different planet. So, been really, really impressive. I didn't see any setbacks yesterday with EJ. He was cutting off with both of his feet and looked really, really good. So we'll just see how it keeps progressing."

Alabama is also a bit limited at wide receiver as Noah Rogers recovers from an injury he endured during the Crimson Tide's spring game. Rogers is reportedly ahead of schedule, but will miss time to start the season. His absence leaves the offense with five primary receiving contributors in Ryan Coleman-Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows and Cederian Morgan.

Pregame Updates

10:33 a.m. - A small group of players are not in uniform for pregame warmups. Linebacker Cayden Jones, cornerback Jordan Edmonds, cornerback Nick Sherman, defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman and wide receiver Aubrey Walker.

10:23 a.m. - Jireh Edwards is warming up in full uniform ahead of today's game. Edwards has a big cast on his arm, but is otherwise moving unencumbered.

10:18 a.m. - AK Dear and EJ Crowell emerge from the locker room in full uniform. Both look like full participants in warm ups. Expect Crowell to play today for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Football Injury Report

Running Back: EJ Crowell - Game Time Decision

Running Back: AK Dear - Out

Wide Receiver: Noah Rogers - Out

CB: Jorden Edmonds - Out

CB: Nick Sherman - Out

S: Jireh Edwards - Out

DT: Jeremiah Beaman - Out For Season (ACL injury)

This story will be updated with any Crimson Tide injury during the season opener against East Carolina.

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