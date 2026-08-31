Will Alabama Running Back EJ Crowell be Available for Season Opener?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As Alabama running back EJ Crowell continues to recover from his ankle injury, could the freshman be on the field for Saturday's season opener against East Carolina?

"Yeah, we do," Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday when asked if he believes Crowell will be available for ECU. "He's pushing every day. He was out there yesterday practicing and moving. We always leave that decision up to [Alabama trainer] Jeff (Allen). You know, ultimately he's going to be in charge of that.

"But EJ, I told him yesterday, he's like Wolverine. Him and Noah Rogers are on a different planet. So it's been really, really impressive. I didn't see any setbacks yesterday with EJ. He was cutting off with both of his feet. So we'll just see how he keeps progressing."

Crowell got hurt before the Crimson Tide's first fall scrimmage and missed a few practices, including the second scrimmage in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Grubb said on Aug. 17 that Crowell's setback wasn't season-ending and that he "fully expects him to be ready for the first football game." Fast forward to Monday, and that appears to be the case.

The former five-star in-state recruit from Jackson High School has been labeled as the potential savior of a Crimson Tide run game that was among the worst in the FBS. But in addition to his recent ankle injuries, he suffered a setback that head coach Kalen DeBoer described as a "soft tissue deal" in late March, and Crowell was riding a scooter while wearing a boot during A-Day.

"EJ is young, super explosive, runs out of his toes and has good balance," Grubb said on Aug. 6. "He's thick with the ball, he runs physical, he runs bigger than he is, he's got speed on the long end.

"He's just got to learn the game. He's got to learn how to practice full speed all the time. He's a great kid, he wants to do it, he loves being here, he's an Alabama guy. But he's physical, he's tough, he's got great hands, the sky's the limit for him. But he's got to learn the game, he's got to know how to practice and he's got a good shot."

Alabama running back Daniel Hill, who is expected to be the starter after splitting snaps with Jam Miller last year, gave his take on Crowell early in fall camp.

"EJ's been a good guy," Hill said. "Coming in, highly touted, he was dinged up a little bit and you could see it frustrated him. But he got through that, he had a great summer and he had a great two days of practice."

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