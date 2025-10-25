Alabama Football Injury Updates Against South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - No. 4 Alabama travels to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in the final game of a five-game SEC stretch. The Crimson Tide has knocked off four consecutive ranked teams without an off week for the first time in conference history, but faces one more test before enjoying an off weekend.
Alabama enters the game with a number of defensive injuries, as Jeremiah Beaman and Jah-Marien Latham sustained season ending injuries. Linebackers Qua Russaw and Cayden Jones have both undergone surgeries on lower body injuries and will miss the game as well. Offensively, the Crimson Tide already ruled out tight end Danny Lewis Jr. and wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, but listed offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark as a game time decision.
South Carolina enters the contest relatively healthy and only declared offensive tackle Cason Henry out as he was injured during the Gamecocks contest against the Missouri Tigers.
This story will be updated throughout the game with postgame comments from Kalen DeBoer if necessary. Latest updates at the top.
In-game updates
Pregame updates
Final pregame availability report:
Alabama:
- Qua Russaw, LB — Out
- Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
- Danny Lewis Jr., TE–– Out
- Lotzeir Brooks, WR–– Out
- Geno VanDeMark - Game Time Decision
South Carolina:
- Cason Henry, OL — Out