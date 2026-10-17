Alabama Football Injury Updates Against Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The grind of the SEC slate is starting to catch up with Alabama. The No. 6 Crimson Tide is the least healthy it has been all year, and will be without three key starters against No. 14 Tennessee.

Center Racin Delgatty, defensive tackle Terrance Green, and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will all be out for The Third Saturday in October. Each of the trio has started all six games for Alabama and is among the most valuable players on the team. Alabama gets some relief as wolf linebacker Justin Hill and defensive back Jorden Edmonds are set to return to the field today.

Tight end Josh Ford will be a game-time decision. He played with a broken arm against Georgia, but was added back to the injury report on Friday as "questionable."

This article will be updated with injury-related information throughout the game.

Pregame Updates

Alabama freshman DB Jordan Edmonds is active for the first game of his career after missing the first six games with an injury.

Alabama DB Jorden Edmonds warming up ahead of what could be his Crimson Tide debut. The freshman is active for the first time this season today. pic.twitter.com/Li2fA0lFrf — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) October 17, 2026

Alabama tight end Josh Ford has been going through pregame warmups as a game-time decision.

Alabama TE Josh Ford in pregame warmups as a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/J0l3bdkDc9 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) October 17, 2026

ESPN’s Katie George has reported that receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams has underwent arthroscopic surgery after dealing with a meniscus injury for the past three weeks.

Official Pregame Alabama at Tennessee Availability Report:

Alabama

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR — Out

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out (for season)

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out (for season)

Terrance Green, DL — Out

Racin Delgatty, OL — Out

Josh Ford, TE — Game-Time Decision

Tennessee

Ethan Davis, TE — Out

Joakim Dodson, WR — Out

Jaedon Harmon, LB — Out

Edrees Farooq, DB — Out

Dylan Lewis, DB — Out

Wendell Moe Jr., OL — Out

Faizon Brandon, QB — Active, Removed from report on Friday

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