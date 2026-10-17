Alabama Football Injury Updates Against Tennessee
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KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The grind of the SEC slate is starting to catch up with Alabama. The No. 6 Crimson Tide is the least healthy it has been all year, and will be without three key starters against No. 14 Tennessee.
Center Racin Delgatty, defensive tackle Terrance Green, and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will all be out for The Third Saturday in October. Each of the trio has started all six games for Alabama and is among the most valuable players on the team. Alabama gets some relief as wolf linebacker Justin Hill and defensive back Jorden Edmonds are set to return to the field today.
Tight end Josh Ford will be a game-time decision. He played with a broken arm against Georgia, but was added back to the injury report on Friday as "questionable."
This article will be updated with injury-related information throughout the game.
Pregame Updates
Alabama freshman DB Jordan Edmonds is active for the first game of his career after missing the first six games with an injury.
Alabama tight end Josh Ford has been going through pregame warmups as a game-time decision.
ESPN’s Katie George has reported that receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams has underwent arthroscopic surgery after dealing with a meniscus injury for the past three weeks.
Official Pregame Alabama at Tennessee Availability Report:
Alabama
- Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR — Out
- Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out (for season)
- Nick Sherman, DB — Out
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out (for season)
- Terrance Green, DL — Out
- Racin Delgatty, OL — Out
- Josh Ford, TE — Game-Time Decision
Tennessee
- Ethan Davis, TE — Out
- Joakim Dodson, WR — Out
- Jaedon Harmon, LB — Out
- Edrees Farooq, DB — Out
- Dylan Lewis, DB — Out
- Wendell Moe Jr., OL — Out
- Faizon Brandon, QB — Active, Removed from report on Friday
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.