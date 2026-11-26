TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Iron Bowl and College Football Playoff loom large over Alabama Football, but, for one day, we can shift our focus away from the season and onto Thanksgiving. In anticipation of the holiday, Alabama football players and head coach Kalen DeBoer were asked what they are thankful for.

“I’m extremely grateful for our coaching staff, just taking me in and allowing me to just blossom since I’ve been here, and I feel like that’s all credit to my teammates,” cornerback Zabien Brown said. “Especially my guys from back home, people that came into my class with, I feel like I’ve created such an in-depth bond with everybody. And the way we just lean on each other, it really expresses itself on the field.”

The Alabama staff has implored its players to take time to recognize the blessings in their lives and lean into gratitude this week.

"That's what I talked to the team about this (Monday) morning, going into this with an attitude of gratitude," DeBoer said. "How awesome is it to be in your shoes? You get to play in this opportunity, and what you have in front of you. The environment that's going to be out there with the Iron Bowl on Saturday."

For the players, that gratitude often starts with the people closest to them, both on and off the field.

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"I'm thankful for being here, being able to play with my guys," wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre said. "And I'm thankful for my family."

The Crimson Tide has experienced its share of adversity, including consecutive losses to two top-five teams. But DeBoer has been encouraged by how the players have responded, with different players stepping into new roles and teammates continuing to support one another throughout the team's four-game winning streak.

"For me, and just personally with this team, I love seeing the journey these guys are on, bringing all these guys from a lot of different places around the country together, and seeing them grow," DeBoer said. "Seeing them continue to evolve throughout the course of the year, stay the course. You lose two games in a row against two very good football teams, and you want to see what's gonna happen. These guys find ways with different guys fitting into different spots -- injury related, not injury related. Guys competing but wanting it for each other, and not wanting to let each other down.

"That's what I love to see as a head coach. Seeing the staff do their thing, working collectively and that all trickling down to our players and just the culture that we continue to create here, the mindset we have, and the enjoyment we have doing it on the football field each and every Saturday."

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