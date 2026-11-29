Alabama made it 11 games without losing to an unranked opponent, but it couldn't make it over the hump int he 12th game. The Crimson Tide was upset by Auburn, 30-23, in the Iron Bowl on Saturday night.

How far did that drop the Alabama in the polls? The Crimson Tide moved down from No. 7 in the Coaches Poll to No. 13.

As a reminder, these polls have no direct impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which are used to determine the 12-team field. The CFP rankings will come out Tuesday night with the selection show next Sunday.

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25.

Coaches Poll After Week 13

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Rank Team Record Points First-place votes 1. Georgia 11-1 1788 61 2. Utah 12-0 1729 10 3. Notre Dame 11-1 1650 1 4. Miami 11-1 1559 0 5. Texas 10-2 1472 0 6. Tennessee 10-2 1378 0 7. Wake Forest 11-1 1375 0 8. Texas Tech 11-1 1299 0 9. Indiana 10-2 1206 0 10. BYU 10-2 1194 0 11. Iowa 10-2 1113 0 12. USC 9-3 928 0 13. Alabama 9-3 914 0 14. UCLA 10-2 774 0 15. Arizona 9-3 747 0 16. Houston 9-3 641 0 17. Ole Miss 8-4 514 0 18. Oklahoma 8-4 431 0 19. Florida 8-4 408 0 20. Ohio State 8-4 353 0 21. Oregon 8-4 310 0 22. Washington 8-4 309 0 23. Boise State 10-2 307 0 24. Kentucky 8-4 271 0 25. Auburn 8-4 185 0

Schools dropped out: No. 18 Louisville; No. 23 Missouri; No. 24 Liberty

Others receiving votes: Liberty 169; UTSA 106; New Mexico 83; Oklahoma State 42; Louisville 42; Clemson 19; Toledo 15; LSU 15; Missouri 14; Wisconsin 11; North Dakota State 10; Air Force 8; Northwestern 6; Nebraska 5

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 9 (Bye): No. 9 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (LSU Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Vanderbilt Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Chattanooga Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 5 in Coaches Poll

After Week 13 (Auburn Loss): No. 13 in Coaches Poll

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