Where Alabama Ranks in Polls after Losing to Auburn
In this story:
Alabama made it 11 games without losing to an unranked opponent, but it couldn't make it over the hump int he 12th game. The Crimson Tide was upset by Auburn, 30-23, in the Iron Bowl on Saturday night.
How far did that drop the Alabama in the polls? The Crimson Tide moved down from No. 7 in the Coaches Poll to No. 13.
As a reminder, these polls have no direct impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which are used to determine the 12-team field. The CFP rankings will come out Tuesday night with the selection show next Sunday.
This story will be updated with the AP Top 25.
Coaches Poll After Week 13
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First-place votes
1.
Georgia
11-1
1788
61
2.
Utah
12-0
1729
10
3.
Notre Dame
11-1
1650
1
4.
Miami
11-1
1559
0
5.
Texas
10-2
1472
0
6.
Tennessee
10-2
1378
0
7.
Wake Forest
11-1
1375
0
8.
Texas Tech
11-1
1299
0
9.
Indiana
10-2
1206
0
10.
BYU
10-2
1194
0
11.
Iowa
10-2
1113
0
12.
USC
9-3
928
0
13.
Alabama
9-3
914
0
14.
UCLA
10-2
774
0
15.
Arizona
9-3
747
0
16.
Houston
9-3
641
0
17.
Ole Miss
8-4
514
0
18.
Oklahoma
8-4
431
0
19.
Florida
8-4
408
0
20.
Ohio State
8-4
353
0
21.
Oregon
8-4
310
0
22.
Washington
8-4
309
0
23.
Boise State
10-2
307
0
24.
Kentucky
8-4
271
0
25.
Auburn
8-4
185
0
Schools dropped out: No. 18 Louisville; No. 23 Missouri; No. 24 Liberty
Others receiving votes: Liberty 169; UTSA 106; New Mexico 83; Oklahoma State 42; Louisville 42; Clemson 19; Toledo 15; LSU 15; Missouri 14; Wisconsin 11; North Dakota State 10; Air Force 8; Northwestern 6; Nebraska 5
Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Bye): No. 9 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (LSU Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Vanderbilt Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Chattanooga Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Auburn Loss): No. 13 in Coaches Poll
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_