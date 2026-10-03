Alabama Football Injury Updates at Mississippi State
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STARKVILLE, Miss.–– No. 7 Alabama is back on the road in SEC play for the first time since Week 2, and it's a top-25 showdown with No. 16 Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Crimson Tide will officially be without starting right tackle and former Mississippi State player Jayvin James, who got injured towards the end of Alabama's win over South Carolina last week. Junior Tyrell Miller is expected to start in his place.
There are six other players ruled out for the Crimson Tide, including outside linebackers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu. Linebacker Cayden Jones and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman will miss the rest of the season with injuries. Safety Zavier Mincey is a game-time decision.
The final availability report comes out approximately 1.5 hours prior to the 11 a.m. kickoff, and this story will be updated throughout with any injuries that occur during the game.
Pregame updates
- Mincey is warming up in uniform with the rest of the DBs.
- Team captain and leading receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is wearing a brace on his knee in pregame warmups, but he is still going through drills like normal with the rest of the wide receivers.
Official pregame availability report
Alabama
- Justin Hill, LB — Out
- Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out
- Jorden Edmonds, DB — Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
- Nick Sherman, DB — Out
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
- Jayvin James, OL — Out
- Zavier Mincey, DB — Game-time decision
Mississippi State
- Ayden Williams, WR — Out
- Trevion Williams, DL — Out
- Diesel Moye, DL — Out
- Zakari Tillman, LB — Out
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_