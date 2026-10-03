Alabama Football Injury Updates at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss.–– No. 7 Alabama is back on the road in SEC play for the first time since Week 2, and it's a top-25 showdown with No. 16 Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Crimson Tide will officially be without starting right tackle and former Mississippi State player Jayvin James, who got injured towards the end of Alabama's win over South Carolina last week. Junior Tyrell Miller is expected to start in his place.

There are six other players ruled out for the Crimson Tide, including outside linebackers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu. Linebacker Cayden Jones and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman will miss the rest of the season with injuries. Safety Zavier Mincey is a game-time decision.

The final availability report comes out approximately 1.5 hours prior to the 11 a.m. kickoff, and this story will be updated throughout with any injuries that occur during the game.

Pregame updates

Mincey is warming up in uniform with the rest of the DBs.

Team captain and leading receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is wearing a brace on his knee in pregame warmups, but he is still going through drills like normal with the rest of the wide receivers.

Official pregame availability report

Alabama

Justin Hill, LB — Out

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Jorden Edmonds, DB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Jayvin James, OL — Out

Zavier Mincey, DB — Game-time decision

Mississippi State

Ayden Williams, WR — Out

Trevion Williams, DL — Out

Diesel Moye, DL — Out

Zakari Tillman, LB — Out

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