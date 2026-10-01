Alabama Starting OL Included on Mississippi State Availability Report

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

No. 8 Alabama football will play its third SEC game of the 2026 season and second on the road against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Availability Report, Wednesday, Sept. 30

Justin Hill, LB — Out

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Jorden Edmonds, DB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Jayvin James, OL — Questionable

Zavier Mincey, DB — Probable

Mississippi State Availability Report, Wednesday, Sept. 30

Ayden Williams, WR — Out

Trevion Williams, DL — Out

Diesel Moye, DL — Out

Zakari Tillman, LB — Questionable

Isaac Smith, S — Probable

Fluff Bothwell, RB — Probable

Right tackle Jayvin James is featured on the initial availability report. James left last Saturday's win against South Carolina early, as he sustained a lower extremity injury.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday that left guard Will Sanders, another starting offensive lineman who left the South Carolina game early, should be OK and is not on Wednesday's initial availability report. However James, who DeBoer said on Monday is "very much questionable," reinforced that same message on Hey Coach Wednesday night.

"[Jayvin James] is working through it," DeBoer said. "He was out there on the football field a little bit. But we'll kind of see. We still got a few more days. It's what we expected, the progress that he was making. He's still questionable at this time."

Defensive back Zavier Mincey, who is listed as probable, warmed up in uniform last week but then was wearing sweatpants at kickoff. DeBoer explained on Monday that Mincey "had an injury that popped up during the pregame," and didn't seem worried about his status for the Bulldogs.

Edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu were declared out well before the South Carolina game. Hill, who was using crutches and had a boot on last Saturday, has a lower-extremity injury and is expected to miss a few weeks and Umeozulu has turf toe with an unknown return date, per Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective.

It was reported a couple of weeks before the season that 5-star freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds would miss some time due to a lower body injury. Fellow freshman (JUCO) defensive back Nick Sherman will also have to wait to make his debut, as he sustained an injury during a fall scrimmage.

Jeremiah Beaman and Cayden Jones are also featured on the availability report, and they will both miss the 2026 season. Beaman tore his ACL during practice about two weeks before the season opener. Beaman tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2025 season as well. DeBoer shared the news on Sept. 21 regarding Jones, but didn't reveal the junior's diagnosis.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.