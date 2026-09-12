Alabama Football Injury Updates at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. –– Alabama football opens SEC play at Kentucky Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide will officially be without starting right guard Michael Carroll and seven other players. Freshman safety Jireh Edwards is listed as a game-time decision after missing the first game and last few weeks of fall camp with an arm injury.

Saturday's game is the only SEC game on the slate. With this being a conference matchup, an official availability report is released about 1.5 hours before kickoff. This story will be updated during warmups and throughout Saturday's game.

Official pregame availability report

Alabama

Noah Rogers, WR – Out

Jorden Edmonds, DB – Out

Zyan Gibson, DB- Out

Cayden Jones, LB – Out

Nick Sherman, DB – Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL – Out (for season)

Michael Carroll, OL – Out

AK Dear, RB – Out

Jireh Edwards, DB – Game-time decision

Kentucky

Jay Clark, OL — Out

Andre Clarke Jr., DB — Out

Max Anderson, OL — Out

Aba Selm, OL — Out

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