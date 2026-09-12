Alabama Football Injury Updates at Kentucky
In this story:
LEXINGTON, Ky. –– Alabama football opens SEC play at Kentucky Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide will officially be without starting right guard Michael Carroll and seven other players. Freshman safety Jireh Edwards is listed as a game-time decision after missing the first game and last few weeks of fall camp with an arm injury.
Saturday's game is the only SEC game on the slate. With this being a conference matchup, an official availability report is released about 1.5 hours before kickoff. This story will be updated during warmups and throughout Saturday's game.
Official pregame availability report
Alabama
- Noah Rogers, WR – Out
- Jorden Edmonds, DB – Out
- Zyan Gibson, DB- Out
- Cayden Jones, LB – Out
- Nick Sherman, DB – Out
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL – Out (for season)
- Michael Carroll, OL – Out
- AK Dear, RB – Out
- Jireh Edwards, DB – Game-time decision
Kentucky
- Jay Clark, OL — Out
- Andre Clarke Jr., DB — Out
- Max Anderson, OL — Out
- Aba Selm, OL — Out
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_