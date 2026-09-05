East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama Football: Game Central Rundown, Analysis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Game day is finally here in Tuscaloosa. No. 13 Alabama takes on East Carolina to kick off the 2026 season and Year 3 under Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama has its lowest preseason ranking since 2008, and the Crimson Tide has a lot to prove this season after getting blown out by Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals to end the 2025 campaign.

Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell will lead the Tide offense on the field as the team's starting quarterback in his first career start. Expect to see a lot of new faces as Alabama has about 50 new players on the roster between transfers and freshmen.

Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Pirates is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ABC.

Scoring updates from East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama

Will be updated throughout the game. Latest updates at the top.

The Latest Injury News From East Carolina at Alabama

The biggest injury news we're keeping an eye on is the availability of freshman running back EJ Crowell. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said earlier in the week that Crowell would play, but how much he plays is unknown after missing most of the spring and fall with an injury.

Transfer receiver Noah Rogers will not be available for this game due to an injury suffered during A-Day at the end of spring. Freshman safety Jireh Edwards also will not play after an arm injury during fall camp.

Sophomore running back AK Dear will also miss the first few games after an injury in fall camp.

Junior defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman will miss the entire season with an ACL injury.

East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama Game information

Who: East Carolina (0-0) at No. 13 Alabama (0-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Bob Wischusen, Analyst: Louis Riddick, Sideline: Stormy Buonantony)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 81

Series history: Alabama leads, 1-0

Last meeting: The only meeting between the two programs occurred on Oct. 17, 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide held on for a 23-22 victory. Shaun Alexander led the Tide in rushing with 86 yards.

Weather: Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s for kickoff in Tuscaloosa

This Week's Biggest Crimson Tide Headlines...

Senior safety Bray Hubbard, junior cornerback Zabien Brown and junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams were selected as Alabama's permanent team captains

Teammates are confident in what they've seen from Keelon Russell ahead of his first start: What Alabama Teammates Have Seen from Keelon Russell Since Being Named Starting QB



Grubb announced junior William Sanders as Alabama's starter at left guard.

Depth Chart: East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan

WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR,Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, OR, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Jayvin James, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, OR, Desmond Umeozulu, Fatutoa Henry

NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, OR, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

Mike: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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