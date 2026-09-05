East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama Football: Game Central Rundown, Analysis
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Game day is finally here in Tuscaloosa. No. 13 Alabama takes on East Carolina to kick off the 2026 season and Year 3 under Kalen DeBoer.
Alabama has its lowest preseason ranking since 2008, and the Crimson Tide has a lot to prove this season after getting blown out by Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals to end the 2025 campaign.
Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell will lead the Tide offense on the field as the team's starting quarterback in his first career start. Expect to see a lot of new faces as Alabama has about 50 new players on the roster between transfers and freshmen.
Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Pirates is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ABC.
Scoring updates from East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama
Will be updated throughout the game. Latest updates at the top.
The Latest Injury News From East Carolina at Alabama
- The biggest injury news we're keeping an eye on is the availability of freshman running back EJ Crowell. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said earlier in the week that Crowell would play, but how much he plays is unknown after missing most of the spring and fall with an injury.
- Transfer receiver Noah Rogers will not be available for this game due to an injury suffered during A-Day at the end of spring. Freshman safety Jireh Edwards also will not play after an arm injury during fall camp.
- Sophomore running back AK Dear will also miss the first few games after an injury in fall camp.
- Junior defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman will miss the entire season with an ACL injury.
East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama Game information
Who: East Carolina (0-0) at No. 13 Alabama (0-0)
When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Bob Wischusen, Analyst: Louis Riddick, Sideline: Stormy Buonantony)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)
SiriusXM: 81
Series history: Alabama leads, 1-0
Last meeting: The only meeting between the two programs occurred on Oct. 17, 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide held on for a 23-22 victory. Shaun Alexander led the Tide in rushing with 86 yards.
Weather: Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s for kickoff in Tuscaloosa
This Week's Biggest Crimson Tide Headlines...
- Senior safety Bray Hubbard, junior cornerback Zabien Brown and junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams were selected as Alabama's permanent team captains
- Teammates are confident in what they've seen from Keelon Russell ahead of his first start: What Alabama Teammates Have Seen from Keelon Russell Since Being Named Starting QB
- Grubb announced junior William Sanders as Alabama's starter at left guard.
Depth Chart: East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan
- WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR,Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller
- LG: William Sanders, OR, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
- C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe
- RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
- RT: Jayvin James, Nick Brooks
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, OR, Desmond Umeozulu, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, OR, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- Mike: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Special teams
- Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_