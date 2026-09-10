Alabama Starting Offensive Lineman Included on Kentucky Availability Report

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 12 Alabama football will play its first SEC game of the 2026 season and first on the road against Kentucky on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Availability Report: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Noah Rogers, WR – Out

Jorden Edmonds, DB – Out

Cayden Jones, LB – Out

Nick Sherman, DB – Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL – Out (for season)

Michael Carroll, OL – Doubtful

AK Dear, RB – Questionable

Jireh Edwards, DB – Questionable

Kentucky Availability Report: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Jay Clark, OL — Out

Andre Clarke Jr., DB — Questionable

Max Anderson, OL — Questionable

Aba Selm, OL — Questionable

The official reason for Carroll's appearance on the initial report is uncertain, as head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't mention an injury for the starting right guard during Monday's press conference. The setback may have happened on Tuesday or Wednesday, though.

Should Carroll not be able to go against Kentucky, Ole Miss transfer Ethan Fields is next on the depth chart. However, Mal Waldrep is a strong candidate for the role, as he's been splitting first-team reps with Will Sanders for quite some time. Sanders won that starting left guard job, though, shortly before the season opener.

DeBoer was asked for injury updates on Monday and gave the latest on safety Jireh Edwards (arm), running back AK Dear (ankle) and wide receiver Noah Rogers (knee), who each appear on the initial report.

"I think your guys that are the closest are Jireh and AK, and then Noah just down the road here, just a little bit," DeBoer said. But wanted to get them out there, just keep the progression part of their transitions back. But I think Jireh and AK you can see here very soon, and all three, just their process of recovery has gone very smooth, probably quicker than you’d expect, but we also got to be careful.”

Jeremiah Beaman is also featured on the availability report. Unfortunately, the defensive lineman will be on it all season long, as he tore his ACL during practice about two weeks before the season opener. Beaman tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2025 season as well.

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