Alabama Football Injury Updates vs. Vanderbilt

Updating who's in and who's out as the Crimson Tide hosts the Commodores inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Katie Windham

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman James Smith (23) celebrates after making a tackle for a loss against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman James Smith (23) celebrates after making a tackle for a loss against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama and Vanderbilt meet inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for a top-10 clash with huge SEC and potential College Football Playoff implications. Both teams will be without some players in Saturday's matchup.

Alabama doesn't have any question marks heading into this game. Every player on the midweek availability reports has already been ruled "out." Crimson Tide defensive lineman James Smith is not injured, but he will miss the first half after getting ejected for targeting in the second half of Alabama's win over Georgia. One Vanderbilt player, cornerback Mark Davis, was listened as "questionable" on Friday night and a "game time decision" on the Saturday availability report.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Jalen Hale was listed as "out" for last week's Georgia game, but he has not appeared on any of the reports this week. He does not have a catch yet this season.

This story will be updated throughout the game and with postgame comments from the head coach if necessary.

Official pregame availability report:

Alabama

  • WOLF LB Jah-Marien Latham: out
  • WOLF LB Qua Russaw: out
  • DT Jeremiah Beaman: out
  • DL James Smith: out for first half (targeting penalty)

Vanderbilt

  • CB Marlon Jones: out
  • RB Chase Gillespie: out
  • S Brail Lipford: out
  • LB Jamison Curtis: out
  • DL Yilanan Outtara: out
  • CB Mark Davis: game time decision

