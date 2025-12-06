Alabama Football Injury Updates vs. Georgia in SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA— Running back Jam Miller and tight end Josh Cuevas will not play in Saturday's SEC Championship Game between No. 9 Alabama (10-2, 7-1 SEC) and No. 3 Georgia (3 p.m. CT, ABC).

Crimson Tide Bandit LT Overton was revealed as out on Wednesday's initial availability report for Saturday's contest. The following day, head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed during a press conference that Florida transfer Kelby Collins would also miss the game.

"We've rotated a lot across the board on our team," DeBoer said. "Defensively in particular. So the guys that have rotated with LT, fortunately Qua Russaw, when you talk about the edge position, he's played the last couple games. We'll get more reps for him. He's ready for it."

Russaw actually got hurt during the first meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs, breaking his foot and subsequently undergoing surgery. He made his way back to the field in time for the regular season home finale Nov. 22. Yhonzae Pierre played a lot of good football in the interim.

"Yhonzae will continue to ramp up his load," DeBoer said. "We have guys that have played a lot of snaps that will continue to just play the role that they've been playing. Maybe a few more snaps that they'll get."

Friday's report featured Overton and Collins in the out category, joined by defensive back Kam Howard, Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham, running back Kevin Riley, offensive lineman Mal Waldrep Jr., defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman and defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Kirkpatrick Jr. remains indefinitely suspended after an arrest during the team's second bye week.

Cuevas last played on Nov. 15 against Oklahoma, a game the Crimson Tide lost 23-21. He got injured during practice prior to Alabama's win over Eastern Illinois on Senior Day. Miller got hurt late in the victory over Auburn, finishing the game sidelined and on crutches. He's had multiple issues with injuries this year, not making his season debut until the Alabama-Georgia game in late September. Cuevas arrived to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday with a boot on his foot.

The other two Alabama players to be listed as questionable on the Friday report were left guard Kam Dewberry and tight end Danny Lewis Jr. Lewis has been a regular feature on the availability report this season. Dewberry, once a teammate of Overton's at Texas A&M, did play in the Iron Bowl last weekend, but DeBoer said Thursday that he was coming along. Dewberry will be available Saturday; the same is true for Lewis.

Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is also without multiple players, including starting center Drew Bobo. Head coach Kirby Smart has been noncommittal on ruling Bobo out for the remainder of the season, declining to do so during Thursday's pregame press conference.

