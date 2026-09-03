Alabama Football Inspired By Oba Femi Ahead of Season Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Al. — Alabama football has emphasized violence all offseason. The Crimson Tide has stressed the importance of physicality throughout the offseason after Indiana bludgeoned Kalen DeBoer's program in the Rose Bowl. On Tuesday, the program turned to a unique alum to ensure the message was hammered home as the Crimson Tide kicks off the 2026 season this weekend.

The Ruler, The Destroyer, The Conqueror, and Bringer of War

Isaac Odugbesan, more affectionately known as WWE superstar Oba Femi, took a break from the road to return to his alma mater. Femi was an SEC Champion shot-putter at the University of Alabama and is now one of the rising stars in professional wrestling. He faces fellow rising star Bron Breakker on "Sunday Night's Main Event" in Atlanta and spent time promoting and reconnecting with his roots in Tuscaloosa, while checking in on the Crimson Tide before the football program's season opener this weekend.

Femi, 28, is one of the top young stars in wrestling, earning the No. 14 spot on Pro Wrestling Insider's top 500 list for 2025. He is a two-time champion on WWE's developmental brand, NXT, ultimately vacating the title in January due to a lack of worthy challengers in order to join the company's main roster. The Nigerian is billed at 6-foot-6, 302 pounds and wrestles with a fearless, physical style that captivates audiences.

The Ruler 👑



Thanks for stopping by and speaking with the team @Obaofwwe @WWE pic.twitter.com/ugKnNmWwnE — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 1, 2026

"I had never met him, and as I learned more about him over the last few days, when we knew he was coming to campus, just understood what he did as far as a track athlete, knew what he, as far as his career with the WWE now and the superstar he's becoming in that way," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "But I think what I really heard also was the type of person he was and just getting him in front of the team just for a couple minutes, just to share with those guys. They're aware of who he is, and there's more to him than that. He's a superhuman being, and that came out the entire day, whether it was in front of the team or just conversations behind the scenes that I had a chance to have with him."

Femi spoke to the Crimson Tide after Tuesday's football practice, inspiring and encouraging the team to take advantage of every moment during their time in college.

"Go balls to the wall," Femi told ABC 33/40. "The NCAA is a system, it's a machine. Everyone thinks their time in it is unique. It is in some regard, but it's four years, and it's going to come, and it's going to go. So maximize it. Don't waste your time doing things you're not supposed to be doing."

Femi presented DeBoer with a custom WWE Alabama championship belt and, in turn, was presented with his own customized football jersey. DeBoer appeared elated at the gift and promised he would show it off to the players, while wondering if there was a way to incorporate the belt as a motivating prize or symbol.

WWE star Oba Femi signs the Alabama Rare Tide plaque 🏈pic.twitter.com/R0oJvmgCMr — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 1, 2026

Femi was invited to sign Alabama's "Rare Tide" board, described by DeBoer as an honor reserved for people who are different, remarkable, and distinguished. He joins Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy and NFL Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome as signees for the 2026 season.

Femi told ABC 33/40 that Tuscaloosa feels like his home after moving from Nigeria to America. He spent a short time in Murfreesboro at MTSU, before transferring to Alabama and said the lessons he learned in Tuscaloosa prepared him for the success he's having in the WWE.

"It's those little things that, as you're in it, you don't understand it, but the further you go, the more you learn," Femi said. "So, a lot about the Alabama culture, the way we teach discipline and timing, came through me before I ever thought about doing the WWE, and it's paying dividends today."

He's become a mainstay on WWE's Monday night program "RAW" since joining the main roster earlier in the year. Femi won two-of-three against future WWE Hall of Famer Brock Lesnar this summer, culminating in a Hell in a Cell victory at "Summerslam" last month.

Nigeria ➡️ Alabama ➡️ Las Vegas



WWE Superstar Oba Femi reflects on his journey from Lagos, Nigeria to competing as a thrower at @UA_Athletics, and now stepping onto the biggest stage in wrestling, #WrestleMania 42 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fmoEQAF3pc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 19, 2026

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