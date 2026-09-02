Will Alabama Score a Special Teams Touchdown This Year? Just a Minute

Alabama has found the end zone in various ways over the past few years via passing, rushing, interceptions and returning fumbles to the house, but the terms "touchdown" and "special teams" haven't exactly meshed.

Caleb Downs had the Crimson Tide's last punt return touchdown in 2023 against Chattanooga. Jameson Williams recorded the most recent kick return touchdowns, doing so twice in the same game against Southern Miss in 2021.

Malachi Moore scored off Ja'Corey Brooks' blocked punt against Louisiana Monroe in 2022. And while it isn't considered a touchdown, the last time the Crimson Tide blocked an extra point and scored was in 1998 against East Carolina — Alabama's 2026 season-opening opponent — between Kenny Smith and Kecalf (KELF) Bailey.

It's been nearly three years since Alabama's last special teams touchdown. So, is this the season that streak ends?

For starters, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed on Wednesday that the Crimson Tide will have a combination of Ryan Coleman-Williams, Rico Scott, Trae'shawn Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. returning kickoffs and punts.

Coleman-Williams, Scott and Lee are among the fastest players on the Crimson Tide's roster, which definitely helps in the return game. They each have the capability, speed and stamina to go end zone to end zone.

However, the three of them each play integral roles at their primary positions, which will be the priority. Coleman-Williams is UA's top returning wide receiver and Scott is expected to join him as the third starting wide receiver. Lee is a pivotal cornerback in the secondary — arguably the Crimson Tide's best all-around unit.

Brown might be the most likely of the bunch to score a special teams touchdown. The freshman will likely be fourth on the running back depth chart, behind Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley, EJ Crowell and AK Dear. In other words, his legs will be much fresher than Coleman-Williams, Scott and Lee.

Brown is a former three-star recruit and was considered the No. 44 running back in the Class of 2026 out of Huntsville, Texas. He was a late addition to the recruiting class, but enrolled at the University in December. Brown handled six carries for 19 yards, while making five receptions for 50 yards during Alabama's A-Day spring scrimmage.

He's been on the rise throughout fall camp, and has been praised by DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for his shiftiness, footwork, getting into the gaps and having "very good anticipatory skills" and "really good empty cut vision."

These are all traits needed for a great return man. Brown's got a great chance to score Alabama's first special teams touchdown since 2023.

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