Alabama Football Names 2024 Team Captains
As we near single-digit days until Alabama football opens its season at home against Western Kentucky, the Crimson Tide announced its captains for 2024.
Offensive guard Tyler Booker, quarterback Jalen Milroe, linebacker Deontae Lawson and Malachi Moore were selected as players to place their hand and foot in the cement of Denny Chimes and lead Alabama on and off the field this upcoming season.
In his first year as Alabama's starter this past season, Milroe completed nearly 66 percent of his pass attempts for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. The dual-threat also ran for an additional 531 yards and 12 touchdowns, while leading the Crimson Tide to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Booker played a pivotal role on the Tide's offensive line, as he earned First Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and was named a Second Team All-SEC selection by the conference coaches. Booker has been very vocal about the arrival of DeBoer and the emergence of his teammates as he's expected to be widely regarded as a team leader once again.
The Alabama alpha dog on defense has been manning the middle of the Crimson Tide defense for the last two seasons. Lawson was selected as SEC Preseason First Team All Defense last week and enters the season with 118 tackles across 26 games of action. He's made three sacks and broken up eight passes and looks to have his best season yet leading the defense from his inside linebacker role.
Moore has appeared in 42 games across four seasons for the Crimson Tide and was voted one of Alabama's permanent captains for the 2023 season. Moore has 87 solo tackles with 17 pass breakups and five interceptions while also taking a fumble back for a touchdown on defense. His talent is evident but perhaps he's most important to Alabama's defense as a communicator keeping the secondary on the same page and in the correct coverages.