Alabama Football Practice Report: Saturday, August 2
Notes, observations and practice footage as the Crimson Tide was back on the practice field for the third day of fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football held its third day of fall camp on Saturday. The Crimson Tide took Friday off after a successful first two days in the hot sun.
Here's a few things that BamaCentral noticed on Saturday morning:
Friday Practice Observations:
- True freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks was in a black non-contact jersey and had a boot on his foot. Brooks was off to the side riding the stationary bike.
- Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III was giving redshirt freshman Jeremiah Beaman some 1-on-1 coaching outside of their drill.
- WOLF linebackers coach Christian Robinson was working with Justin Hill, staff seemingly expects a lot of the freshman.
- Defensive line coach Freddie Roach was once again getting involved in the drills himself, showing a lot of energy.
- Defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist was very animated, in particular on one play where he zeroed in on Utah transfer Cam Calhoun
- Robinson remaining very involved in all the drills they’re doing, giving actual demonstrations on the fly if need be.
- Colorado transfer Nikhai Hill-Green looks good. He’s a veteran but doesn’t seem like much of a learning curve for him at a new school.
- The defensive backs ran a drop coverage drill as they located a ball in air while treading back. Safety Keon Sabb made a nice grab during it.
- The wide receivers practiced staying low at the beginning of routes and then followed it by exploding forward. The unit also worked on their release off the line of scrimmage with wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard acting as the defensive back.
- The three quarterbacks were throwing to the tight ends concurrently. They alternated between short, medium and long balls. Expected starter Ty Simpson made a couple of good throws during the drill.
- The safeties participated in a drill that had the goal of keeping the receiver in front of them and preventing inside leverage.
This story will be updated with practice footage.
