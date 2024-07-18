Alabama Football Puts First Things First By Moving to Morning Practice Under Kalen DeBoer
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team enters a season full of changes, as head coach Kalen DeBoer replaces college football legend Nick Saban at the helm of one of the most historic programs in the sport.
DeBoer has been transparent in his desire to maintain the standard that led the Crimson Tide to six national championships in a 17-year year period under Saban's watch but has also been slowly putting his fingerprints on the Alabama program. Changes have ranged from playing music at practice, increasing the program's social media presence, making his assistant coaches available for interviews to welcoming the media back to select practice viewing periods. Perhaps the most notable change under DeBoer's watch is yet to truly come.
The Alabama players are expected to report for fall camp on July 30 with the first day of practice kicking off on the 31st. For the first time in 17 years, the Crimson Tide will hold its practices in the morning.
Starting early is what DeBoer is familiar with and part of a formula that's led the new Alabama head man to a career record of 104-12.
"We're going to practice in the mornings. I don't think there's a right or wrong, we've had success in the mornings and afternoons, but how I can mesh things together and make a schedule throughout the week that fits practice in the mornings. That's something that I feel like I understand well," said DeBoer on Wednesday. "That's something that I feel like our guys have embraced. I've educated them, again, this isn't necessarily the only way you win, but this is the way that I've achieved success and I think they're very open to it. I appreciate our guys for being that way."
The morning practices allow for more continuity for the student-athletes' day as they'll get to the facility and knock out their football responsibilities before attending class instead of after. This leaves more time for players to fulfill obligations to the training staff, the film room and even study halls, maximizing a player's time throughout the day.
"I think morning practices will definitely help because we're going to practice in the morning, go to class and then in the afternoon we will have time to recover, get ready for the next day, watch film, meet with our coaches. It's more time on the back end of the day because when we had afternoon practice, you only had so much time before you had to go to study hall, eat, get ready for the next day. So I feel morning practices are going to be a great change for us," said Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker on Wednesday.
The Alabama players will hardly get reprieve from the brutal southern sun, despite the earlier start times on the Thomas-Drew Practice fields. The temperatures can still creep into the 90s by 10 a.m. while the humidity adds another challenging layer no matter the time of day.
"Yeah it is, [cooler] ehhh, I say it is but it still does get pretty hot out there," said Alabama safety Malachi Moore on Wednesday.
The change should suit one of Alabama's leaders perfectly as quarterback Jalen Milroe is rumored to get to the facility between 4:30 and 5 a.m. According to DeBoer, his starting signal-caller has utilized his early mornings to watch film and go through mental repetitions he'll see during that day's practice.
The Crimson Tide has a lot to prepare for this season, integrating new schemes on offense and defense. The expectations, despite the coaching changes, are never lowered in Tuscaloosa and one thing's for sure for Alabama as DeBoer continues to mold the program in his image. The early bird gets the worm.