Alabama Football Receives Positive News on Initial Rose Bowl Availability Report

No. 9 Alabama traveled to Pasadena today ahead of its College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game against No. 1 Indiana. The programs square off on Thursday at 3 p.m. on ESPN in the Rose Bowl with the victor moving onto a semifinal matchup in the Peach Bowl.

Both programs submitted their initial availability report ahead of the monumental matchup on Monday, with the Crimson Tide's looking as clean as it's looked in months. Alabama submitted defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, outside linebacker Jah-Marien Latham, and defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. as the only three names on its list, designating all three as out. The program has been without the trio for quite some time as Beaman injured his knee before the season began, Latham injured his neck in the first few weeks, and Kirkpatrick Jr. has been serving an indefinite suspension after a midseason traffic arrest.

Indiana listed running back Lee Beebe Jr., defensive back Bryson Bonds, and defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt as out, while designating kicker Brendan Franke as probable. Beebe Jr. suffered a non-contact knee injury in September, Bonds suffered a knee injury in week one, Daley injured himself after celebrating the Big 10 Championship win and Wyatt hurt himself during the Michigan State game, making Daley the only newer name added to the list.

Alabama Dec. 29 Availability Report

DL - Jeremiah Beaman - Out

DB - Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. - Out

OLB - Jah-Marien Latham - Out

Indiana Dec. 29 Availability Report

RB - Lee Beebe Jr. - Out

DB - Bryson Bonds - Out

DL - Stephen Daley - Out

DL - Kellan Wyatt - Out

K - Brendan Franke - Probable

Alabama welcomes Bandit LT Overton off the availability report as well as running back Kevin Riley. Additionally, tight ends Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. have seen their names removed from the list, indicating a strong recovery for each player with ailments.

"That's an awesome blessing, just for LT, it's awesome for us." Wommack said during Sunday's press conference. "For him, obviously he needs to have another good couple of days here, but is certainly on track. To have him in this game, his experience, certainly his excitement of wanting to get back out on the field and and go compete with his teammates. I mean, he's an ultimate competitor.

"He's done a really good job of staying in shape, which was one of the things that we wanted to make sure that if the opportunity was to come back, that he would be in great shape, and he looks great right now. So very excited for him, very excited for us. And when you have a difference maker like that off the edge, it certainly changes your defense."