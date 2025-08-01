Parker Brailsford Breaks Down Alabama's 'Nasty' Offensive Line
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When the final whistle blows every Saturday during the 2025 college football season, Alabama center Parker Brailsford wants opposing defensive lines to have the same mindset as they head back to the locker room.
"They were nasty," Brailsford said on Thursday during Day 2 of fall camp. "A bunch of nasty guys. That's it."
The former Washington transfer is entering his redshirt junior year and second season with the Crimson Tide. In the spring, Brailsford revealed his goal of winning the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the best offensive line in college football. He won it with the Huskies in 2023 and was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team that year.
Alabama's offensive line has high expectations to be among the best in college football and Brailsford mentioned how the position group has improved since the offseason began.
"It's developed a lot," Brailsford said. "This summer was definitely good for us, just getting some stuff done by ourselves — working out, getting some technique work that we definitely needed. I think we're going to be a really good O-line this year.
"We've worked all summer on technique work and in the weight room. Obviously, everybody does that, but we feel like we've been doing the extra stuff to get us ready and prepared to do that. Obviously, we've got some guys that we're not sure who's going to be playing where, but I feel confident that any of those guys will step in and do that regardless. "We're going to win the Joe Moore regardless, and that's our goal."
After two years, Alabama will have a different quarterback following Jalen Milroe's departure to the NFL. The adjustment from the dual-threat to 2025 starting candidates Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell is "a little bit different," but the style and cadences are the same. So, what's changed from this year's team to 2024's?
"Definitely the brotherhood piece," Brailsford said. "I feel like last year, maybe it was a little mixed. We had a good amount of transfers and we still do, but there are a lot of guys who know how to do the right thing. They're pushing the culture towards the right direction. The culture and brotherhood is definitely a piece that we've improved."
Brailsford said that the offensive line has really gelled together outside of the football facility, including the younger players — improving the chemistry with the unit as a whole. He mentioned that he's been impressed with the freshman class as well.
There is a slight dilemma at the moment, though, and Brailsford alluded to it: the Crimson Tide doesn't have a starting five just yet.
Potential 2026 NFL Draft top-10 pick Kadyn Proctor has locked up the left tackle spot, Brailsford will be the center and Jaeden Roberts will be the right guard. All signs point to Wilkin Formby being the right tackle, as he's "matured" according to Brailsford following a subpar 2024 season, but that left guard spot is wide open.
It's a two-man race between Geno VanDeMark and offseason Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry. Both Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have each opened up this week about the closeness of the competition, but Brailsford seems to already be content with whoever wins the battle.
“I’d say [Dewberry] is a mauler," Brailsford said. "He’s a big dude. He’s going to move people and I definitely like that out of my guards. [Roberts] is kind of the same way. He’s smart, though. He’s definitely smart. He definitely knows what he’s doing. But more than anything, I would say he’s a mauler.
“[VanDeMark] is definitely a smart guy. Technical for sure. But he’s a mauler too. When he gets on people, he doesn't stop until the whistle’s blown. I like that.”
The eventual winner of this battle could be the final piece ahead of the Joe Moore Award quest.