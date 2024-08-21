Alabama Football's Academic Message Is Clear, 'Be On Time'
The Alabama football program concluded its 17th practice of fall camp on Wednesday as the team inches closer to the regular season beginning. The football players have settled into the routine that is fall camp, but Wednesday brings a new challenge as the University of Alabama officially kicked off fall semester classes.
"Classes starting today, some people think it's the end of fall camp. It's not," said Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts. "We still have the same morning schedule. We're out here doing fall camp style practices every morning. With the classes starting comes a lot more responsibility for the team. Whether it's sitting in the front of class, building relationships with teachers, taking care of their schoolwork, getting to tutors and everything. We've got a lot more on our plate now. So, just kind of excited for that next chapter of the season."
This fall marks the first time in 17 years that the Alabama football team will go to afternoon class as Kalen DeBoer prefers to have his football practice in the mornings opposed to Saban's preference of afternoons. Academics are still a significant emphasis from DeBeor and his coaching staff despite the schedule change.
"Coach DeBoer he's really big on being at class on time," said Jihaad Campbell on Tuesday. "Doing what you're supposed to be doing. He's definitely big on graduating too. We're student-athletes first."
Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan outlined the coaching staff's message to the team as the semester kicked off on Wednesday. He emphasized the network that can be built at the University of Alabama by taking the academics seriously through its professors on campus, classmates from different walks of life or career experiences that can be gleaned.
"Be on time, know where you're going, and handle your business. Obviously, when you're a student-athlete, the education you receive is super important. We all know that. As you get a little older, a little wiser, you understand the importance of that," said Sheridan.
So that's really the message - go get an education. Learn. Grow. Meet new people, create networks, all the amazing things a place like the University of Alabama can provide, we want our players to maximize that opportunity. And certainly, the exposure they get not just in the classroom with faculty and staff but among the student body, there's just a ton of impressive people on our campus. Go enjoy that experience and be on time, and sit in the front."
The message was clear throughout the Mal Moore Athletic facility on Wednesday as each player responded with the same three-word phrase - be on time, however, it wasn't just about showing up, but also taking advantage of the opportunities each day presents.
"Get to class on time. Coach Shep [JaMarcus Shephard] told us he was going to be popping up at class to make sure we're there and if the teachers don't know our names then we're in trouble," said Kobe Prentice. "So, sit at the front and make sure you're not just in class, but engaged and learning something."