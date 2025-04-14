Alabama Football's Kalen DeBoer on Spring Transfer Portal: 'The Grass Isn't Always Greener'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football concluded its 15 session spring practice period this past weekend in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The program invited fans to the stadium to watch how head coach Kalen DeBoer runs a practice and get to know the new players that enrolled at the Capstone in January.
DeBoer was clear throughout spring practice that the Crimson Tide wasn't altering it's A-Day format due to the spring transfer portal window, but instead, because Alabama's depth was thin while numerous players recover from offseason injuries.
The spring transfer portal window opens Wednesday, April 16 and closes Friday, April 25, inviting college athletes across the country to consider spring practice and where they stand on their respective rosters.
DeBoer reiterated his stance on transfer portal by emphasizing the importance of establishing a strong personal connection to the players and reminding everyone the added benifits of playing football in Tuscaloosa.
"Yeah, I think for us as coaches the foundation is still the same, right?," DeBoer said. "Coach these guys, continue to add to their value, continue to add to what they can do, make them feel like they've got a strong role on our team, that their development and growth continues to happen, and we see that, and we want to be a part of that. I think just when they feel that and get the feedback, we can be strong with our guys. They know that we care about them and they know that we need them to help us accomplish our goals as a team. They have their personal goals too and we want to help them accomplish them. Again, you never know this time of year. We felt last year we really didn't lose anyone in this time that we felt we were going to have going into the fall. I don't want to say we're keeping our fingers crossed, but that's the case here with the portal.
"I'm proud of our guys. I think the guys you want around you, whether it's coaches or players, have a good head on their shoulders. They have perspective on what they truly have here at Alabama, and it's special, whether it's the resources that they have and the people that they have around them in the training room and weight room, and the coaching staff, I think, is elite as well. These guys are getting an experience that they should not take for granted. We can talk about the stories of guys who have come in and said how great it is here or guys who have left and maybe even are wishing they could come back. Be careful what you ask for. The grass is definitely not greener on the other side. I love our guys. I think we've got a great group."