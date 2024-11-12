Alabama Football's Offensive Line Named Semifinalist For Joe Moore Award
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide enters the home stretch of the season eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoffs in head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season in charge in Tuscaloosa. One of the biggest reasons for the success has been the consistency of the Alabama offensive line.
The Foundation for Teamwork and The Joe Moore Award revealed the 2024 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to college football's most outstanding unit, on Tuesday. Alabama is among the semifinalists along with Army, Indiana, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Tulane.
“The semifinalists for The Joe Moore Award represent excellence in college football, embodying the spirit of resilience and the importance of teamwork in achieving shared goals,” said Terry Ross, Group President of Enovis Prevention & Recovery. “DonJoy is honored to partner with The Joe Moore Award, providing cutting-edge technology that protects players, enabling them to perform at their peak. We are in this together, protecting the trenches.”
The Crimson Tide currently rank 31st in the nation in rushing yards with 192 per game, but have six games where the offense has hit 170 yards or more. The offensive line has been stellar as 51.2-percent of the Alabama rushing yards have come before contact and they've paved the way for 34 rushing touchdowns.
"I'm blessed for every single one of them, honestly, because they work their butts off, details, power, physical, just everything they do," Alabama running back Richard Young said. "From day one, they're practicing, the whole front, they work their butt off. We meet every Tuesday and Wednesday to talk about how we can be better each and every day. We've got Tyler Booker making sure we're good. T-Book, Paker, J-Rob, just all those boys across the board they just make us great at the end of the day."