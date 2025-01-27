Alabama Football's Official Measurements for 2025 Senior Bowl
This weekend will bring the latest iteration of the Reese's Senior Bowl, to once again be contested inside Hancock-Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Ahead of the game itself, which will kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, players were measured. Those numbers were made available Monday.
Alabama has four players participating in the collegiate all-star game, with one (safety Malachi Moore) being sidelined due to the injury that kept him out of the ReliaQuest Bowl. The four participants who will be playing: Quarterback Jalen Milroe, defensive lineman Tim Smith, tight end CJ Dippre and punter James Burnip.
Burnip is the tallest, coming in at six feet and six and 3/8 inches tall. In second is Dippre (6'4" and 1/2 inches). Smith measured at 6'4" and 1/8 of an inch. Finally, Milroe was 6'1 and 1/2 inches tall. In order of official weights from highest to lowest, Smith was 311 pounds, Dippre was 260 pounds, Burnip was 243 pounds and Milroe was 220 pounds.
Milroe checked in with a wingspan of 74.8 inches to go with an arm length of 31.25 inches. His hand size was 8.8 inches, which is on the smaller side, just under Memphis' Seth Henigan. Smith led in that particular category among former Crimson Tide players at 10.5 inches. The largest wingspan of the group also belonged to Smith; his was 81.5 inches. Dippre was an even 80 inches, while Burnip measured at 77.5 inches.
Arm lengths in inches for Burnip, Smith and Dippre respectively are as follows: 32.25 for the Aussie punter, 33 for defensive lineman Smith and 32 and 3/8 for Dippre. Dippre had the second-largest hand size of the group (nine and 5/8 inches). Burnip's official measurement there was nine and 1/8 inches.
Moore did not have official measures released, presumably due to the fact that he will not be partaking in the Senior Bowl itself.