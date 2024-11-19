Alabama Football's Turnover Circuit Creates Consistent Habits Leading to Productivity
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 10 Alabama football team prepares for its last regular season road trip of the year this week as they travel to Norman, Okla. to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The Crimson Tide is riding a three-game winning streak as they continue to vie for a place in the College Football Playoffs.
One of the reasons Alabama has seemingly found a bit of a groove of late is the team's commitment to turning the football over defensively. First year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has been adamant about creating turnovers since arriving in January and it appears the message is sinking in.
"It's always important to get the ball as a defense," Alabama safety Malachi Moore said. "I just think that Coach Wommack does a great job of emphasizing it. Like I said, even when we make a great play if we had a chance to attack the ball he would tell us, 'Yeah you made a good play, but it could've been better because we could've gotten the ball back'. That's our whole mindset, getting the ball back for our offense and basically stealing possession. If we can go plus three in the turnover margin multiple games you're usually going to come out on top. So, I think that's the biggest thing for us, just getting the ball back for our offense and being productive."
Through 10 games played this season the Crimson Tide sits tied for third in turnovers created with 24. 16 of those turnovers have come in the last five games as Alabama has forced three or more in each of the last five games.
Alabama's Jihaad Campbell said the mindset is created in the meeting rooms and is reinforced at the start of each practice through utilizing different drills emphasizing the importance of taking the ball away at every opportunity.
"So we've got five different circuits where we're stripping the ball out of the offensive players hands, the interception circuit, fumble recovery circuit, you know the balls on the floor you go pick it up," Campbell said. "Scoop and score, a pass rush circuit, trying to have a strip sack. So there's all different types of circuits, but I think the main thing about those circuits is about creating great habits for us, just going into practice. After that just initiating it for the day, for practice and just leading up to the game and us causing turnovers."
The muscle memory enables the athletes to rely on their training to get the ball away from opposing offenses. Campbell credited the turnover circuit for continuously making the Alabama defense conscious of every opportunity to make an impactful play.
"It's definitely valuable, just thinking about the habits that you're creating to make those turnovers in a game and you look back and think 'How did I do that?' Well, maybe it was because of what I was doing in practice and I actually took the drill seriously," Campbell said.