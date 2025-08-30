Bama Central

Alabama Football Unveils 2025 Depth Chart

Who are the Crimson Tide’s starters and backups for this season?

Hunter De Siver

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After roughly 240 days of anxiously waiting, Alabama football is officially back for its season opener on the road against Florida State.

Throughout the past few months, the Crimson Tide has had a few position battles, including at quarterback. Redshirt junior Ty Simpson was named the Week 1 starter a couple of weeks ago, and the primary player behind him between redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell was and still is unknown.

That said, Alabama’s depth chart was unveiled on Saturday, a couple of hours before kickoff in Doak Campbell Stadium. It answered a few questions surrounding the order of every other position.

Here’s a look at Alabama’s 2025 depth chart ahead of the season opener.

ALABAMA DEFENSE

BANDIT:

LT Overton
Jordan Renaud
Keon Keeley

NT:

Tim Keenan
Jeremiah Beaman
London Simmons

DT:

James Smith
Edric Hill
Isaia Faga

WOLF:

Qua Russaw OR Jah-Marien Latham
Yhonzae Pierre

STING:

Deontae Lawson
Nikahi Hill-Green
Luke Metz

MIKE:

Justin Jefferson
QB Reese
Cayden Jones

CB:

Domani Jackson
Dijon Lee

CB:

Zabien Brown
Cam Calhoun

FS:

Bray Hubbard
Zavier Mincey
Kameron Howard

SS:

Keon Sabb
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Ivan Taylor

HUSKY:

DaShawn Jones
Red Morgan

ALABAMA OFFENSE

LT:

Kadyn Proctor
Jackson Lloyd

LG:

Kam Dewberry
William Sanders

C:

Parker Brailsford
Joseph Ionata

RG:

Geno VanDeMark OR Jaeden Roberts
Olaus Alinen

RT:

Wilkin Formby
Michael Carroll

TE (Y):

Danny Lewis
Jay Lindsey
Kaleb Edwards

TE (H):

Josh Cuevas
Brody Dalton
Marshall Pritchett

QB:

Ty Simpson
Austin Mack OR Keelon Russell

RB:

Richard Young OR Daniel Hill OR Dre Washington

WR (Z):

Germie Bernard
Rico Scott

WR (X):

Isaiah Horton
Jalen Hale
Derek Meadows

WR (H):

Ryan Williams
Cole Adams

ALABAMA SPECIAL TEAMS

PK:

Conor Talty OR Peter Notaro

HOLD:

Blake Doud

P:

Blake Doud OR Alex Asparuhov

SN:

David Bird OR Alex Rozier

PR:

Cole Adams OR Jaylen Mbakwe OR Ryan Williams

KR:

Rico Scott AND Cole Adams
Dre Washington AND Jaylen Mbakwe

