Alabama Football Unveils 2025 Depth Chart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After roughly 240 days of anxiously waiting, Alabama football is officially back for its season opener on the road against Florida State.
Throughout the past few months, the Crimson Tide has had a few position battles, including at quarterback. Redshirt junior Ty Simpson was named the Week 1 starter a couple of weeks ago, and the primary player behind him between redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell was and still is unknown.
That said, Alabama’s depth chart was unveiled on Saturday, a couple of hours before kickoff in Doak Campbell Stadium. It answered a few questions surrounding the order of every other position.
Here’s a look at Alabama’s 2025 depth chart ahead of the season opener.
ALABAMA DEFENSE
BANDIT:
LT Overton
Jordan Renaud
Keon Keeley
NT:
Tim Keenan
Jeremiah Beaman
London Simmons
DT:
James Smith
Edric Hill
Isaia Faga
WOLF:
Qua Russaw OR Jah-Marien Latham
Yhonzae Pierre
STING:
Deontae Lawson
Nikahi Hill-Green
Luke Metz
MIKE:
Justin Jefferson
QB Reese
Cayden Jones
CB:
Domani Jackson
Dijon Lee
CB:
Zabien Brown
Cam Calhoun
FS:
Bray Hubbard
Zavier Mincey
Kameron Howard
SS:
Keon Sabb
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Ivan Taylor
HUSKY:
DaShawn Jones
Red Morgan
ALABAMA OFFENSE
LT:
Kadyn Proctor
Jackson Lloyd
LG:
Kam Dewberry
William Sanders
C:
Parker Brailsford
Joseph Ionata
RG:
Geno VanDeMark OR Jaeden Roberts
Olaus Alinen
RT:
Wilkin Formby
Michael Carroll
TE (Y):
Danny Lewis
Jay Lindsey
Kaleb Edwards
TE (H):
Josh Cuevas
Brody Dalton
Marshall Pritchett
QB:
Ty Simpson
Austin Mack OR Keelon Russell
RB:
Richard Young OR Daniel Hill OR Dre Washington
WR (Z):
Germie Bernard
Rico Scott
WR (X):
Isaiah Horton
Jalen Hale
Derek Meadows
WR (H):
Ryan Williams
Cole Adams
ALABAMA SPECIAL TEAMS
PK:
Conor Talty OR Peter Notaro
HOLD:
Blake Doud
P:
Blake Doud OR Alex Asparuhov
SN:
David Bird OR Alex Rozier
PR:
Cole Adams OR Jaylen Mbakwe OR Ryan Williams
KR:
Rico Scott AND Cole Adams
Dre Washington AND Jaylen Mbakwe