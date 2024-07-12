Alabama Football Updates Roster with Summer Enrollees, Jersey Changes
Alabama football kicks off the 2024 season in Bryant-Denny Stadium against Western Kentucky in 50 days, and representatives from the Crimson Tide are set to appear at SEC Media Days next week in Dallas.
With things building up toward football season, the program made changes to the official online roster, including jersey numbers, height and weight for new players and a few jersey changes for returning players.
The bulk of Alabama's recruiting class came in the spring as early enrollees, but seven new freshmen joined the Crimson Tide this summer along with six transfer portal additions since spring camp ended.
Highly-touted freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams will wear No. 2, and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who left in the spring and returned this summer, will go back to the No. 74. The full changes are listed below:
Summer enrollee freshmen roster info
2 – Ryan Williams, WR | 6-0, 165
11 – Rico Scott, WR | 6-0, 185
17 – Amari Jefferson, WR |6-0, 200
24 – Noah Carter, LB | 6-4, 220
28 – Kevin Riley, RB | 5-11, 195
36 – QB Reese, LB |6-0, 210
88 – Jay Lindsey, TE | 6-5, 235
Summer enrollee transfer roster info
5 – King Mack, DB | 5-10, 190
6 – Kameron Howard, DB | 5-11, 189
7 – DaShawn Jones, DB | 6-0, 180
14 – Graham Nicholson, PK | 6-0, 185
56 – Geno VanDeMark, OL | 6-5, 320
74 – Kadyn Proctor, OL | 6-7, 360
Along with the new faces, there were nine returning players that changed numbers, but their height and weight information was not changed. Because Proctor took back the No. 74, freshman early enrollee offensive lineman Casey Poe switched from 74 to 50.
Other jersey swaps
1 – Kendrick Law, WR (previously 19)
2 – Zabien Brown, DB (previously 15)
3 – Emmanuel Henderson, WR (previously 24)
4 – Qua Russaw, LB (previously 49)
9 – Richard Young, RB (previously 25)
15 – Justin Jefferson, LB (previously 28)
16 – Jaren Hamilton, WR (previously 23)
23 – James Smith, DL (previously 47)