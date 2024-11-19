Alabama Freshman Receiver Named Semifinalist For Biletnikoff Award
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced the 11 semifinalists for this year's Belitnikoff Award. Alabama freshman Ryan Williams has been named a semifinalists for the award given to college football's best receiver.
Williams leads Alabama in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns with 40 catches for 767 yards and eight scores. His eight touchdowns lead the SEC and is 15th nationally and he's also chipped in 53 rushing yards with two more touchdowns.
"He's a player that comes to work every day," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after Williams scored twice against Mercer. "Nothing goes to his head. He's about the team. He really is. When we call upon him or when we need to make a play, he's ready. He's consistent each and every day. He's a joy to be around. He's got a smile on his face. I've been challenging him to be a leader because obviously we're looking to him as a guy that's one of our playmakers. The respect the whole team has has been there, really since day one because of how hard he does work and then the production as well so it's just really how he handles everything. There's just a maturity about him that's well beyond his years. I think we know how old he is, right? But it's really cool and I'm proud of him and I'm proud of the way the guys have really rallied around him at times but I'm proud of the way he just puts the team first, always."
Williams is one of two SEC receivers to make the list alongside Tre Harris of Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, former Alabama receiver Ja'Corey Brooks is also a semifinalist as he's hauled in 57 receptions for 945 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams is also one of two freshmen finalists as Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith was honored after his 49 receptions for 865 and nine touchdowns.
Three finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with the winner selected live during the ESPN College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The Crimson Tide has three Biletnikoff winners already in Amari Cooper (2014), Jerry Jeudy (2018) and DeVonta Smith (2020).
20224 Biletnikoff Semifinalists
Jack Bech -TCU
Ja'Corey Brooks - Louisville
Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green
Tai Felton - Maryland
Tre Harris - Ole Miss
Travis Hunter - Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona
Nick Nash - San Jose State
Xavier Restrepo - Miami
Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State
Ryan Williams - Alabama