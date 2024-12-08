Alabama Freshman Wide Receiver to Enter Transfer Portal
With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country will now start announcing their plans in regard to the transfer portal and the NFL draft. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide players as the program prepares to play in the Reliaquest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. The latest player to do so is wide receiver Caleb Odom who announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports.
Odom, a former 4-star recruit out of Georgia played in all 12 regular season games as a true freshman. The former high school tight end switched to wide receiver upon arriving in Tuscaloosa and worked into the rotation throughout the year. He started in Alabama's game against the Mercer Bears and finished the season with seven receptions for 65 yards.
He becomes Alabama's fifth player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley and wide receiver Kobe Prentice.
The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9 and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
The Crimson Tide begins to look thin at wide receiver for its bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines as the room's now lost two transfers and was already without Cole Adams and Jalen Hale due to injury. Alabama will likely lean even heavier on Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard as futures are still being sorted out.
