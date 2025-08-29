Alabama Guard Cleared to Play in Season Opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama right guard Jaeden Roberts suffered a concussion that kept him from fully participating in the last two weeks of fall camp, but is now out of concussion protocol and is officially cleared to participate in the Crimson Tide's season opener, according to Alabama's NIL Collective "Yea Alabama".
"I would say Jaeden Roberts is still in question, just with what he’s going through in the protocol and the process there," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "He’s progressing, he’s progressing so we’ll kind of see here."
Roberts missed both of the Crimson Tide fall scrimmages, but was a key part of the offensive line in 2024, starting 12 games at right guard.
The 6-foot-5, 327-pound redshirt senior has 20 starts in 26 total appearances over the last three seasons and provides a mauling presence along the interior of the Crimson Tide offensive line. His clearance means Alabama will only be missing starting running back Jam Miller and defensive lineman Tim Keenan for the season opener against Florida State.
As previously mentioned, Roberts hasn't participated fully in practice over the last few weeks; instead, the Crimson Tide has turned to Geno VanDeMark to handle the right guard duties. VanDeMark played in all 13 games in 2024 at right and left guard and center. Alabama brought in Kam Dewberry via the transfer portal from Texas A&M and the pair competed for the starting left guard position.
“Those are two veteran players, very versatile, too," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "They can both play left or right, so they’re interchangeable. Kam brings a lot of physical presence to him. Geno’s a savvy player that knows how to connect with the center.”
The trio will be aided by utility offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, who reportedly had a strong second fall camp scrimmage. The foursome will come together to maintain Alabama's right and left guard positions in the season opener, but DeBoer stated Monday the offensive line wouldn't rotate as intentionally as it did a year ago.
“Nothing probably to the extent that we had a year ago," DeBoer said. "We were very intentional. Geno, and then right tackle, rotating there too. Nothing to that level right now. Doesn’t mean we don’t feel comfortable putting some guys out there, but, you know, especially with this group, I’d like them to get out there and generate some continuity, some momentum. Last year, I remember, the first play of the game, Parker’s helmet threw off. Proctor got hurt in pregame. So by the second play in the game, we had two new faces out there. Hopefully we got a little better luck this year when it comes to that. But yeah, that’s kind of the unit and the group we’d like to have out there most of the snaps. Doesn’t mean a guys might, here and there, float out there for one series. But it’s not something as intentional as what we were a year ago.”