Alabama Injury Updates for Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown, Three More Players

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama fell to Tennessee 26-10 on the road on Saturday. The Crimson Tide was without three starters due to injuries and two more key players became unavailable for the second half.

Captain and cornerback Zabien Brown, plus running back EJ Crowell, exited to the locker room in the second quarter. Brown returned in street clothes, while Crowell was still in uniform but never returned to action. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game that the two of them have lower-extremity injuries, and on Monday, he gave more updates.

"A lot of these guys are in the same boat," DeBoer said. "Zabien has a lower leg injury. Trying to evaluate throughout the week what he looks like.

"EJ, lower leg injury. Just kind of continue to evaluate, we'll kind of see where he's at here in the next couple days. I would expect him to practice for the week for sure."

ESPN’s Katie George reported on the broadcast just before kickoff that Alabama captain and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury he's been dealing with the past three weeks. He was declared out for the Tennessee game this past Wednesday, and DeBoer provided some more information on Monday.

"Ryan... I would not expect him to be practicing all week long, but we'll kind of see as the week gets to the end of what that looks like," DeBoer said.

Center Racin Delgatty sustained an injury late in the Georgia loss on Oct. 10 and wasn't available for the Third Saturday in October. He went from questionable, to doubtful, to out on the availability report in the three days leading up to Tennessee.

"Racin is really in the same boat, so just kind of go to him," DeBoer said. "He's progressing pretty well, though, and so you know we'll see. He can be week to week."

Nose tackle Terrance Green limped off the field late in the first half against Georgia and didn't return. He reaggravated an injury from the previous week and was limited in practice. Green also didn't face the Volunteers, and like Georgia in the second half, Alabama's run defense really struggled against Tennessee without Green.

"Terrance is progressing," DeBoer said. "I really think they're all kind of in the same spot. So Terrance is week-to-week right now."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.