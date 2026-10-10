Alabama Football Injury Updates Against Georgia
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After taking down Mississippi State on the road on Oct. 3, No. 6 Alabama aims to earn win No. 6 of the 2026 season on Saturday at home against No. 2 Georgia.
We'll be tracking injury updates right here during warmups and throughout Saturday's game. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the most recent events will be placed below this paragraph.
Pregame Updates
- Josh Ford is in uniform during warmups and is wearing a cast on his left arm.
Official Availability Report
Alabama
- Justin Hill, LB — Out
- Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
- Nick Sherman, DB — Out
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
- Jorden Edmonds, DB — Game-time decision
- Josh Ford, TE — Game-time decision
Georgia
- Thomas Blackshear, WR — Out
- Chauncey Bowens, RB — Out
- Amaris Williams, OLB — Out
- Tyriq Green, S — Out
- Marcus Harrison, OL — Out
- Isiah Canion, WR — Out
Pre-Saturday Night Injury Updates
Saturday Morning
Ford is expected to be available to face Georgia, ESPN's Pete Thamel shared on College GameDay from Coleman Coliseum. Ford was reportedly doing pushups at practice on Tuesday despite the Sunday arm surgery.
Wednesday
Alabama tight end Josh Ford broke his arm during the Mississippi State. DeBoer said during Wednesday's teleconference that even though Ford received arm surgery this past Sunday, DeBoer is optimistic about him playing against Georgia.
"Actually, progressing along fairly well right now," DeBoer said. "We'll kind of see how the week continues for him, and I know where his mindset's at. We’ve just got to make sure he meets the levels that we need him to meet as far as being physically ready. He's doing a great job. It's going well."
Monday
Alabama right tackle Jayvin James is not featured on the availability report. James left the Sept. 26 home win over South Carolina early with a lower extremity injury, and it forced him to sit out of the Mississippi State victory. Nevertheless, DeBoer said during Monday's press conference that he's "optimistic that [James] can return this week." He's good to go and is listed as the starting right tackle on the depth chart.
It was reported a couple of weeks before the season that 5-star freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds would miss some time due to a lower body injury. DeBoer said on Monday that "there’s a chance he can come back here, even in the regular season." That said, he was listed as questionable on the initial availability report.
Edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu have missed the Crimson Tide's past two games and they'll be out once again. Hill has a lower-extremity injury and Umeozulu has turf toe. Hill and Umeozulu are the second and third Wolf linebackers on Alabama's depth chart. DeBoer shared the latest on these two as well, stating that Umeozulu will take "probably a couple more weeks," and Hill will "be back this season, but more than likely not this week."
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver