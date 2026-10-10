Alabama Football Injury Updates Against Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After taking down Mississippi State on the road on Oct. 3, No. 6 Alabama aims to earn win No. 6 of the 2026 season on Saturday at home against No. 2 Georgia.

We'll be tracking injury updates right here during warmups and throughout Saturday's game. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the most recent events will be placed below this paragraph.

Pregame Updates

Josh Ford is in uniform during warmups and is wearing a cast on his left arm.

Alabama TE Josh Ford (game-time decision) is in uniform and with a cast on his left arm.



Ford broke his arm last Saturday and got surgery on Sunday. He is expected to be available tonight vs. Georgia pic.twitter.com/vcgdi4EFmz — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) October 10, 2026

Official Availability Report

Alabama

Justin Hill, LB — Out

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Jorden Edmonds, DB — Game-time decision

Josh Ford, TE — Game-time decision

Georgia

Thomas Blackshear, WR — Out

Chauncey Bowens, RB — Out

Amaris Williams, OLB — Out

Tyriq Green, S — Out

Marcus Harrison, OL — Out

Isiah Canion, WR — Out

Pre-Saturday Night Injury Updates

Saturday Morning

Ford is expected to be available to face Georgia, ESPN's Pete Thamel shared on College GameDay from Coleman Coliseum. Ford was reportedly doing pushups at practice on Tuesday despite the Sunday arm surgery.

Wednesday

Alabama tight end Josh Ford broke his arm during the Mississippi State. DeBoer said during Wednesday's teleconference that even though Ford received arm surgery this past Sunday, DeBoer is optimistic about him playing against Georgia.

"Actually, progressing along fairly well right now," DeBoer said. "We'll kind of see how the week continues for him, and I know where his mindset's at. We’ve just got to make sure he meets the levels that we need him to meet as far as being physically ready. He's doing a great job. It's going well."

Monday

Alabama right tackle Jayvin James is not featured on the availability report. James left the Sept. 26 home win over South Carolina early with a lower extremity injury, and it forced him to sit out of the Mississippi State victory. Nevertheless, DeBoer said during Monday's press conference that he's "optimistic that [James] can return this week." He's good to go and is listed as the starting right tackle on the depth chart.

It was reported a couple of weeks before the season that 5-star freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds would miss some time due to a lower body injury. DeBoer said on Monday that "there’s a chance he can come back here, even in the regular season." That said, he was listed as questionable on the initial availability report.

Edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu have missed the Crimson Tide's past two games and they'll be out once again. Hill has a lower-extremity injury and Umeozulu has turf toe. Hill and Umeozulu are the second and third Wolf linebackers on Alabama's depth chart. DeBoer shared the latest on these two as well, stating that Umeozulu will take "probably a couple more weeks," and Hill will "be back this season, but more than likely not this week."

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