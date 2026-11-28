TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama is set to face Auburn on Saturday evening, and the Crimson Tide is as healthy as it's been all season.

Alabama had numerous players either sit out or sustain an injury during last week's win over Chattanooga. But quarterback Keelon Russell, running back EJ Crowell, left guard Will Sanders, offensive lineman Mal Waldrep Jr., defensive backs Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III and Ivan Taylor never appeared on the availability report this week and will be available for the Iron Bowl.

Crimson Tide linebackers Luke Metz and Caleb Woodson also sat out for the Chattanooga game. That said, Metz was warming up in uniform and had his hand wrapped in a club. He was initially listed as probable on Wednesday's availability report before being removed the following day.

Woodson has been labeled as probable for the past three days, while Bandit defensive end Devan Thompkins first appeared on the report on Friday, but was also probable. Woodson and Thompkins are game-time decisions on the final availability report.

We'll be tracking injury updates right here during warmups and throughout Saturday's game. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the most recent events will be placed below this paragraph.

Alabama Game Day Availability Report

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jireh Edwards, DB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Mhari Johnson, DL — Out

Josh Ford, TE — Out

Casey Poe, OL — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Caleb Woodson, LB — Game-Time Decision

Devan Thompkins, DL — Game-Time Decision

Auburn Game Day Availability Report

Bryce Deas, LB — Out

Gavin Jenkins, CB — Out

De’marcus Riddick, LB — Out

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided a laundry list of injury updates during Monday's press conference. The following players were mentioned, and they're all available for Saturday: Russell, Woodson, Metz, Crowell, McDonald, Taylor, Morgan, Waldrep and safety Jireh Edwards. The freshman is out for the Iron Bowl and was in street clothes with a sling on during the Chattanooga game. DeBoer said Edwards sustained the injury against Vanderbilt.

Auburn starting quarterback Byrum Brown was listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report. However, he told reporters on Tuesday that, "I feel phenomenal. Body feels great." Brown was upgraded to probable on Friday and he didn't appear on the game day availability report, meaning he will play against the Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

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